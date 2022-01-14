10 new overnight cases

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Central West over the past 24 hours.

Taking into account people who have been discharged at the end of quarantine, there are five fewer active cases in the region.

1 x Alpha

1 x Aramac

8 x Barcaldine

1 x Bedourie

13 x Blackall

1 x Boulia

25 x Longreach

2 x Winton

1 x Muttaburra

All are being managed at home or in their private accommodation through a partnership between Central West Health and Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

No further details will be provided due to confidentiality.

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Mr Anthony West said he was pleased to report the Alpha Multipurpose Health Service is back in operation from 4 pm yesterday (Thursday, 13 Jan) after all staff and residents tested negative for COVID–19 and the exposure risk to them was reassessed.

Wednesday, the MPHS went into a temporary lockdown after staff were exposed to an unwell COVID-positive community member who presented for care.

COVID-19 testing at available at Alpha by appointment – phone 4809 7023 – for people who are symptomatic or who have been informed by a Queensland Health officer that they are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Mr West said the COVID–19 booster vaccination program is progressing well, and we have delivered 3218 booster vaccinations across the region to date.

The booster vaccine is available to anyone over 18 years who have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine course will provide an extra layer of protection against the virus.

Our child vaccination program for those aged 5–11 years also is continuing well, with more than 80 children vaccinated to date.

By vaccinating your children, you can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect them from getting sick from COVID-19.

Remember, the child vaccine is being delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart so it’s vital you bring your child in for that second dose to ensure they are fully protected.

Vaccination continues to be our best protection against COVID–19 and our outreach vaccination clinics are continuing across the region.

During January, outreach vaccination clinics are scheduled for everyone aged 5 years and over at Barcaldine, Alpha, Winton, Boulia and Longreach.

This includes booster doses, as well as first and second doses for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated or who have not completed the full course of vaccination.

Clinics at other Central West Queensland communities will be advertised soon in local media, as well as the Central West Hospital and Health Service website and Facebook.

The Longreach-based vaccination booking and information call centre is open.

Booking an appointment for a first, second, or booster dose of vaccine is easy as calling 1800

953 703, or emailing: CW-COVAX@health.qld.gov.au

Testing is available for free at all our facilities in the Central West.

Please call ahead to register in advance for testing.

• Longreach Hospital 4652 8052

• Blackall Hospital 4650 7700

• Barcaldine Multipurpose Health Service 4650 4000

• Winton Multipurpose Health Service 4657 2700

• Alpha Multipurpose Health Service 4809 7023

• Aramac Primary Health Centre 4652 9000

• Bedourie Primary Health Centre 4746 1226

• Birdsville Primary Health Centre 4656 3245

• Boulia Primary Health Centre 4746 2300

• Isisford Primary Health Centre 4658 8500

• Jericho (please call your nearest facility – Alpha or Barcaldine)

• Jundah Primary Health Centre 4658 6500

• Muttaburra Primary Health Centre 4658 7500

• Tambo Primary Health Centre 4621 7100

• Windorah Primary Health Centre 4656 6100

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19, whether through a RAT or PCR test, is quarantining

as per current requirements.

To register a home RAT test, visit: www.qld.gov.au/rat-positive