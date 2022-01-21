What to expect for the Longreach Tigers this year

Longreach Tigers President, Nadia Hoad discusses what locals can expect from the club in the new year.

What was the best moment(s) this year for your club?

As a club and team, we had many notable achievements in the 2021 season. We were successful in securing the minor premiership and were well supported at all of our home games this year with some of the biggest crowds we have seen. Obviously, our best moment was winning the 2021 CWRL Premiership in one of the most nail-biting grand-final matches in front of a record home crowd.

What can fans, players, and volunteers get excited about in the coming year?

We hope to grow both on and off the field in 2022 and have some exciting things in the pipeline. We are excited to be incorporating a Ladies Day into the draw as well as some jersey raffles and other exciting fundraising initiatives. We will also be setting up a sponsor area at all of our home games to recognise and give thanks for their wonderful contributions.

How can locals get on board with supporting the club?

We welcome all locals to get on board with supporting the club whether that be playing, assisting at our home games with setting up, working in the bar or at the gate, selling raffle tickets or doubles. Also just coming to watch our games is a way of supporting the club.

How would you describe your club’s ethos?

Teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship are what make the game so special. We have grown to be a real league family and we welcome anyone that wants to join.

Do you see your team as premiership possibles? Why?

We would love to have the success we did in 2021, hopefully, we can use the momentum we gained last year to grow our squad and even tap into the junior talent that we know we have had success in recent years. It takes an entire squad to be successful and the stronger we can make our group the more chance we have of gaining back-to-back premierships.