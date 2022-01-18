15 new cases in CW

15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in the Central West, bringing the total currently in the region to 63.

1 x Alpha

1 x Aramac

3 x Barcaldine

18 x Blackall

1 x Boulia

36 x Longreach

2 x Winton

1 x Muttaburra

All are being managed at home or in their private accommodation through a partnership between Central West Health and Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

No further details will be provided due to confidentiality.

Including cases that have since been discharged, a total of 122 positive COVID cases have been reported in the Central West region since 1 January.

Vaccination continues to be our best protection against COVID–19 and our outreach vaccination clinics are continuing across the region.

Currently, 91.2 per cent of eligible Central West residents aged 12 years and older are now fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

The rate of vaccination amongst our First Nations residents also is very high with 77.9 per cent of those aged 12 years and over fully vaccinated.

We have also delivered 3429 booster vaccinations across the region to date.

Our 5-11-year-old vaccination program started last week, and we have delivered 160 vaccinations so far at Barcaldine and Longreach.

I commend all our Central West residents for their strong response to the vaccination program in our region and continue urging everyone to ensure they have their booster dose and encourage parents to bring their children in for the child vaccine.

Remember, the child vaccine has to be delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart, so it’s vital children are brought back for their second dose for maximal protection.

And if you haven’t yet had your second dose of vaccine – or your first – please come in for those doses.

As well as being vaccinated, please wear masks as directed, practice social distancing and good hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with sanitiser and get tested if you have symptoms, no matter how mild.

Current confirmed community vaccination clinics are:

Winton 18 to 20 January

Longreach 21 and 22 January

Muttaburra 25 January

Alpha 27 January

Longreach 28 and 29 January

Aramac 31 January

Tambo 2 February

Isisford 4 February

Bookings are essential, please phone 1800 953 703, or email: CW-COVAX@health.qld.gov.au

For 5-11 years, the call centre team will provide information on available appointments and parent/guardian consent requirements.

Remember to be tested if you have any symptoms, no matter how mild.

Symptoms include: Fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea or lack of taste or smell.

Testing is available for free at all our facilities in the Central West through a combination of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, depending on individual requirements.

You must isolate until you have received your test result. If you test positive, our staff will provide information on quarantining and next steps.

To register a home RAT test, visit: www.qld.gov.au/rat-positive

There is a raft of useful information on the Queensland Health website.