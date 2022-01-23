Barrel racing hotter than the weather!

By Jaimee-Lee Prow

It was at Blackall’s showgrounds last weekend, where Central Western Queensland horse enthusiasts descended to compete at the Outback Barrel Horse Circuit (OBHC) two-day event, with the competition proving to be hotter than the weather!

Continuing on from her winning streak from the New Year’s Eve Tambo Rodeo, Charleville cowgirl Tash Purvis stole the show, taking out the field of 43 competitors in the Open Divisional Barrel Race to win both Saturday evening and Sunday morning’s event to easily be labeled the fastest in town.

OBHC President Jaimee-Lee Prow said the event showcased some stellar competition, with some placings coming down to the hundredth of a second.

“Thank goodness for Electric Timers that can go down to the third decimal; the caliber of competition we have here in our neck of the woods is incredible – there is absolutely nothing in it and all the times certainly come down to the wire”, explained Prow.

“It was great to witness Tash get the win, she is just as deserving as all of us – a young mum and horsewoman – Tash has been a staunch supporter and competitor of our Club since its inception, travelling many kilometers to make it to all our events.

“She has an incredibly talented Quarter Horse Gelding by the name of Playboy Cowboy who has a lot of speed and try, it’s nice to see them find their groove again after Tash has got back in the saddle after having a baby.“

Young Blackall competitor Sarah MacCronan dominated the Youth Divisional Event, taking out top honours in both Saturday and Sunday’s competition.

The Blackall Barrel Racing event is part of the OBHC 2021/22 Super Series, which has seen the strong following of competitors travel extensively across Western Queensland earning points to take out the Series Championship – with events hosted in Cunnamulla, Augathella, Charleville, Longreach, Jundah and Blackall.

The series is drawing to an end, with one more event to be held in February at Augathella before the series final showdown to be hosted in the picturesque Outback in Longreach, undercover at the Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame (ASHOF), wrapping up the series with a bang – with ten thousand dollar Open Divisional prize pool up for grabs, making it one of the richest Barrel Racing events in Australia.

“We are extremely both excited and grateful of the support the ASHOF has thrown behind our club,” Ms Prow said.

“To be able to hold our Outback club’s final event in such an iconic Outback and premier location that celebrates stockmen/women contributions to our heritage makes us extremely proud to showcase our talented horse people and our sport – Longreach Regional Council is also giving great support towards our event.

“We anticipate lots of entries from around the state, with people prepared to travel a lot of distance to attend such an event, and we hope they enjoy their outback experience while out here competing.“

BLACKALL BARREL RACE RESULTS – SATURDAY

OPEN 1D

1st – Tash Purvis & Playboy Cowboy (Charleville)

2nd – Charlee-Rose Prow & Rocking V Marilyn Munroe (Blackall)

3rd – Sarah MacCronan & Dunston (Blackall)

4th – Sarah MacCronan & Belle (Blackall)

OPEN 2D

1st – Makybe Edwards & Dulce (Isisford)

2nd – Hope Doyle & KND Super Morn (Charleville)

3rd – Summa Purvis & Dakota (Charleville)

4th – Emmie Creevey & Cowboy (Augathella)

OPEN 3D

1st – Sharna Simmons & Sid (Roma)

2nd – Sharna Simmons & Tazzy (Roma)

3rd- Jamielea Howlett & sox (Longreach)

4th – Shana Johnson & Pibbin (Aramac)

OPEN 4D

1st – Parker Pegg & Gold Cat (Augathella)

2nd – Shana Johnson & Holly (Aramac)

3rd – Rory Nichols & Malibu (Blackall)

4th – Sarah Hoad & Doc Holiday (Longreach)

YOUTH 1D

1st- Sarah MacCronan & Belle (Blackall)

2nd – Sarah MacCronan & Dunston (Blackall)

3rd – Summa Purvis & Playboy Cowboy (Charleville)

4th – Paige Meek & Sweet Peppy Sioux (Augathella)

YOUTH 2D

1st – Makybe Edwards & Oakeys Little Pearl (Isisford)

2nd – Parker Pegg & Roc (Augathella)

3rd – Hope Doyle & KND Super Morn (Charleville)

4th – Makybe Edwards & Dulce (Isisford)

YOUTH 3D

1st- Jamielea Howlett & Sox (Longreach)

2nd – Shana Johnson & Holly (Aramac)

3rd – Shana Johnson & Pibbin (Aramac)

4th – Jaylee Taylor & Cruz (Longreach)

LITTLE DRUMMERS (Under 10 Led)

1st – Jesse McClelland & Missy (Alpha)

2nd – Jayden Thompson & Playboy Cowboy (Charleville)

LITTLE DRUMMERS (Under 10 Unled)

1st – Maddy MacCronan & Trigger (Blackall)

2nd – Lachlan Baker & Eclipse (Charleville)

3rd – Lachlan Baker & Drover (Charleville)

ENCOURAGEMENT – Harry Baker (Charleville)

FUTURITY WINNER (Horses 4,5,6 years) – Dunston (ridden by Sarah MacCronan)

MATURITY WINNER (Horses 7,8,9 years) – Renegade (ridden by Bec Meek)

SENIOR HORSE WINNER (Horses 14 years & over) – Rocking V Marilyn Munroe (Ridden by Charlee-Rose Prow)

SUNDAY RESULTS –

OPEN 1D

1st – Tash Purvis & Playboy Cowboy (Charleville)

2nd – Sarah MacCronan & Belle (Blackall)

3rd – Sarah MacCronan & Cheyenne

4th – Charlee-Rose Prow & Rocking V Marilyn Munroe (Blackall)

OPEN 2D

1st – Sharni O’Toole & Roc N Gold (Blackall)

2nd – Emmie Creevey & Top Hat (Augathella)

3rd – Summa Purvis & Dakota (Charleville)

4th – Paige Meek & Checkers (Augathella)

OPEN 3D

1st – Sharna Simmons & Tazzy (Roma)

2nd – Shana Johnson & Holly (Aramac)

3rd – Sophie Heinneman & Mac (Charleville)

4th- Jaylee Taylor & Cruz (Longreach)

OPEN 4D

1st – Sarah Hoad & Doc Holiday (Longreach)

2nd – Tori Castles & Eclipse (Charleville)

3rd – Charlee-Rose Prow & Boonstyle Fame (Blackall)

4th – Shana Johnson & Joker (Aramac)

YOUTH 1D

1st – Sarah MacCronan & Dunston (Blackall)

2nd – Sarah MacCronan & Belle

3rd – Sarah MacCronan & Cheyenne

4th – Charlee-Rose Prow & Rocking V Marilyn Munroe (Blackall)

YOUTH 2D

1st – Emmie Creevey & Cowboy (Augathella)

2nd- Hope Doyle & KND Super Morn (Charleville)

3rd – Paige Meek & Checkers (Augathella)

4th- Makybe Edwards & Dulce (Isisford)

YOUTH 3D

1st – Shana Johnson & Pibbin (Aramac)

2nd – Rory Nichols & Malibu (Blackall)

3rd- Tori Castles & Eclipse (Charleville)

4th- Jaylee Taylor & Cruz (Longreach)

LITTLE DRUMMERS – LED

1ST – Jesse McClelland & Missy (Alpha)

2nd- Jayden Thompson & Playboy Cowboy (Charleville)

LITTLE DRUMMERS -UNLED

1st – Maddy MacCronan & Trigger (Blackall)

2nd – Lachlan Baker & Eclipse (Charleville)

3rd – Lachlan Baker & Drover (Charleville)

ENCOURAGEMENT – Harry Baker (Charleville)

FUTURITY WINNER – Dakota (Ridden by Summa Purvis, Charleville)

MATURITY WINNER- Halls Sasperio (Ridden By Riley O’Dell, Jericho)