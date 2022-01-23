Stingrays shine in Rocky

By Michael R Williams

Three members of the Longreach amateur swimming club, the Longreach Stingrays, travelled to Rockhampton to compete in the Central Queensland sprint championships.

The event gave kids an opportunity to compete in the 50 metres backstroke, butterfly, freestyle.

Laurinda Long said the local competitors participated in 10 events.

Felicity Long, 14, competed in all four strokes, qualified for the finals in each, achieved two personal bests, and nabbed herself a bronze medal in backstroke.

Laurinda said it was a great opportunity to have the kids compete at these events because it’s just the next level.

“The kids, they have to push themselves to that next level to be competitive,” she said.

“They always go away and achieve PBs (personal bests), the atmosphere and excitement of the event pushes them that little bit further.”

Ms Long said she believed the kids really enjoyed the trip.

“It’s one of those events they always look forward to – going over and competing in Rocky,” she said.

“They do always enjoy going up against those more competitive kids – and getting out of town.”

Lleyton Long said he was really surprised to make the Freestyle final.

“I was really tied and had no energy,” he said.

And Felicity Long said it was great to make all 4 finals.

“I wasn’t really expecting to do that well, especially in Breaststroke and Butterfly,” she said.

Ms Long said the Swim Club has slowly seen growth each year over the past few years.

“We’re halfway through our season, but kids can always join,” she said.

There is a Swimming Development Camp coming up on 30 January and a Local Club Carnival on 26 February.