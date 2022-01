Michael R Williams

Longreach seniors were treated to a free lunch at the RSL for Australia Day and, as you would expect, they enjoyed it greatly.

One attendee, Elsie Keene said has been enjoying Australia Day despite not being able to go many places due to the rain.

“We love to see the rain, however,” she said.

“The Council has been marvelous for putting the Seniors Lunch.

“Thank you to the council for doing it for us.”