Tennis owes the termite

By Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group

With January being the month of the Australian Open tennis tournament, our thoughts turn to the history of tennis in Longreach.

Or, to be more precise, to the large number of ant bed tennis courts that used to be in Longreach.

Although termites (white ants) are awful pests, their nests or mounds made great tennis courts.

The nests were collected, broken down, crushed, rolled out, watered, and rolled repeatedly.

Once laid down, the material made a fantastic playing surface.

Remarkably, after hours of rain, the court would usually be ready for play after a few hours of sunshine.

With the expansion of the town of Longreach during the 1890s and the influx of people from a variety of backgrounds, and with a wide range of skills, knowledge, and interests, many varied groups and clubs sprang up.

During the early 1890s, there was a bicycle club, rifle club, jockey club, rugby union, cricket, athletics, and a debating and choral society. Among these fledgling groups was tennis.

The first tennis court was situated on the corner of Crow Lane and Swan Street and was owned by P. Forrest.

It was known as a ‘lawn’ court but this was a misnomer because as well as tennis being played, sandshoe dances were conducted there quite regularly and there would not have been a water supply to grow and maintain a lawn.

As Longreach grew, more and more people wished to take up tennis.

The Capricornian of 28 July 1900 reports that “Mr. Waraker, the Government Surveyor here, received a wire on Saturday instructing him to survey a portion of the bore reserve for a tennis ground.“

“Those who have the matter of forming a tennis club in hand are in great spirits, and a meeting is to be held next week to arrange matters.”

The Longreach Tennis Club was duly formed and it was decided to commence constructing courts on the bore reserve on the corner of Kingfisher and Swan Streets.

Three courts made of ant beds were built side by side where the Powerhouse Museum machinery display is today.

As reported in The Capricornian of 24th November 1900, “The courts play very fast and there is no doubt about their excellence.“

“The only trouble is scouting for the balls.

“There is so much spare ground that they run a long way if not returned.

“When the Committee has funds, it will probably run a net at the top and bottom.”

In November 1900, the club boasted a membership of almost seventy.

According to The Capricornian, “the greatest enthusiasm prevails; both morning and afternoon practice is indulged in.”

Due to the increasing number of players, a fourth court was built.

In 1958, the courts at this site were abandoned and a new facility was built in Kite Street.

There are five courts in this complex.

Originally, all were ant bed but due to high maintenance, three were later covered with laykold.

This met with varied success and eventually, artificial grass was laid on all five courts and this is how they remain today.

Meanwhile, as the years passed, various private tennis courts were also constructed.

Most were made of ant bed.

There was a court running along Bustard Street, backing onto where Rossberg’s Cordial Factory in Galah Street, another in the grounds of the residence on the corner of Swan and 119 Cassowary Streets, and the hospital boasted its own court built around 1923.

During the 1920s, a branch of the Catholic Church, St. Columba’s, constructed a court near the Catholic Church.

The Presbyterian Church built a tennis court “in connection with the recreation for the young folk of the Church” at the rear of the Manse in Cassowary Street and it was declared open in November 1927.

There was also a court on the north side of the town to meet the needs of the expanding population of North Longreach.

One court which attracted much attention was Cresdee’s Court.

It was built in the late 1920s by brothers Glen and Jack Cresdee at Glen’s home on the corner of Falcon Street and Wompoo Road.

It was another ant bed court.

The ant bed was carted in an old truck, spread by hand, and tamped down by foot.

Many sandshoe dances were held on this popular court as it had lighting and was easily accessible.

In 1930, the Church of England commenced construction of their court with another being added in later years.

In 1931, the State School built two tennis courts where the multi-purpose building now sits.

The Convent had two courts on the grounds of the school.

There was a court in the yard of 145 Galah Street which ran along Magpie Lane, and one at the rear of the Uniting Church manse in Crane Street.

In the late 1940s, the Methodist Church built a court.

When the Students Hostel on the corner of Ibis and Pelican Streets was established in the 1970s, a court went down there.

The pièce de résistance of all tennis courts in Longreach is not an ant bed court but the genuine lawn court at 34 Wompoo Road.

It is known as Wimbledon.

It was laid in the 1950s and is still operational.

At one time, there were at least 24 tennis courts in Longreach.

There were and still are tennis courts on numerous properties around the district of Longreach.

Unfortunately, with the exception of the 5 courts at the Kite Street complex and our very own Wimbledon, none of the other aforementioned courts exist in the town today.

