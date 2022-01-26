Totally Australian

Next Wednesday is Australia Day, the day we celebrate all the great things we love about Australia. From the beauty of the land to mateship and a sense of a fair go, from our laidback lifestyle to the people and cultures that our community so rich.

No forgetting those national symbols that represent what is so special about our nation. The barbie, the Aussie flag, zinc cream on our noses, thongs on our feet and for some the Akubra on heads. It is so good to be Australian.

Then don’t ignore the Aussie flora and fauna as dinky di as Lamingtons or the annual Australia Day lamb ads. For the Australian Native Plant nuts like it is the Wattle. While unable to claim the national fauna uniqueness of the Koala and the Kangaroo, the floriferous wattle has those special and required attributes which make it a worthy Australian Floral Emblem.

The Wattle is ideally suited to withstand Australia’s droughts, winds and bushfires. It is this resilience of the Wattle that represents the spirit of the Australian people.

To many, a wattle is just a wattle and most people have one growing somewhere in their backyard. They do not realise that there are literally hundreds of species of Acacia in the country from prostrate groundcovers and low, medium and bushy shrubs to very large shrubs and tall trees.

This spectacular group of plants, botanically known as Acacias, boast more than 650 known species throughout the Australian continent, and also occur in a number of other countries to a limited extent.

Quick growing, showy and tolerant of a wide range of climatic conditions, the wattles are ideal plants for the Aussie garden enthusiasts whether they live along the sandy coastlines, in the cooler ranges or outback in the nation’s arid centre.

Whether you need a quick-growing large shrub for a privacy screen or a windbreak or a small shrub for mass colour display or trees for that fuller effect, the Wattle maybe the answer.

POT PLANTS FOR FEBRUARY

It’s not just the garden that can look good for February, but it is also an opportunity to create colour displays on a balcony, patio or other sunny living areas. This can be achieved by planting beautiful flowering annuals in containers. Whether they be simple pots, decorative urns, or window planter boxes, containers are perfect for growing flowering annuals at any time of the year. They are also good for providing a low maintenance solution to brightening up a courtyard or patio area. Growing plants in containers can also provide a much-needed activity for children, providing both the thrill of watching the plant grow and the responsibility of maintaining the plant.

There are many varieties of annuals available at your local nursery suitable for container planting. Petunias are a regular favourite, offering a wide range of colours either in fashionable or bright mixes or in separate colours. Snapdragons, marigolds, pansies and violas all provide excellent displays in pots.

Plants can be purchased as seedlings and in a few short weeks they will be flowering. Once potted, these plants should be kept out of windy spots, as moisture will evaporate more quickly. Avoid very shady spots as well, as most summer annuals need plenty of sun. A handy hint to remember when planting your seedling – a good potting mix is important. I would recommend one that is well-balanced, light and easy draining and that includes slow release fertilisers and water retention granules. Remember though, a feed of a soluble fertiliser every couple of weeks will be needed to keep the flowers coming.

PLANT NOW FOR FEBRUARY

Annuals – Marigolds, Salvia, Petunia, Alyssum, Candytuft, Cineraria, Clarkia, Cornflower, Delphinium, Dianthus Gypsophila, Larkspur, Linaria, Lobelia, Pansy, Phlox, Poppy, Primula, Snapdragon, Statice, Stock, Sweet Pea, Verbena and Viola