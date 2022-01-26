Bandies visit Mt Coot-tha

By Michael R Williams

Members of the Longreach Town Band took a trip to Brookfied, and finally Mt Coot-tha to attend an annual camp held by the Queensland Band Association.

Students were able to work with tutors, conductors, and career musicians over the course of the camp’s four to five day run.

Band president Tanya Lloyd said the Mt Coot-tha open air amphitheatre provided a wonderful venue for students to showcase what they’d learned over the course of the week.

“This year The QBA wanted to encourage young brass band musicians to play and students come from all over Queensland, from many community bands,” she said.

“Musicians from Longreach had the opportunity to meet new players, some of whom are quite experienced; are exposed to different styles of music from different conductors; can hear from people who have travelled the world, making music their career.

“The youth band played music for up to six hours each day of the camp, in sectionals and as part of the whole group.”

Trombone player Tea Rumsey said the event was “pretty fun”.

“I look forward to it every year,” she said.

“Some of my favourite moments were creating a UNO club with my cabin and the kids in the cabin next door, I can say I’m an UNO expert now.

“Playing our yearly game of volleyball, swimming in the pool, and watching multiple kids be hit in the head by a ball – and the music of course were also fun.”

Ms Rumsey said she the Town Band has been encouraging her, and other members, to take opportunities like this where they can.

“As our Band is part of the QBA network, campers receive a discount on the camp fee, as well as sponsorship from Yamaha, to help regional musicians attend Brisbane for the week,” she said.

“Longreach youth campers are exposed to like-minded young people who are at many different levels of music standards and can watch and learn from the older students so it’s an incredibly valuable experience for them.”

Trumpet player Malcolm Strong also attended the camp and said he loved being on camp with a whole of bunch of kids like himself, “really loving their music”.

“The best part of camp for me musically was Dominic Longhursts tutorial and working with him, he is a world renowned cornet player; I loved hearing him play, and it was so great to have some sectional sessions with him,” he said.

“He is inspiring and I learnt a lot.

“I also loved catching up with friends from last year, looking forward to the next one.

“My parents said to say the concert at the end, because you can see and hear how much fun we are having by the music performed.”

Mr Strong said the Town band is a really important part of his musical journey and education.

“Getting to play with adults and kids alike who all care about making music is something I really enjoy,” he said.

“I am always encouraged by those that play with us, trumpets are obviously still the best section!

”The band helps simply by encouraging to us to go and experience a band full of people my own age, who love music like I do.

“Also – the band is part of Queensland Band Association, who runs the camp and links us with bands all over the state who are about making music for the community, which is our main goal.”

Mr Strong said it is important for locals to get these opportunities.

“We don’t have 40 youth playing instruments to make a full brass band in town, to experience playing in group like that is so much fun and I wouldn’t trade the week for anything,” he said.

“Well spent holiday time.”