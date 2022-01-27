Hot weather rose growing

As we move towards the end of the first month of 2022, most Rose gardens are still a mass of colour and most vases inside the homes will still be overflowing with flowers.

But here are some important notes to get the very best for this summer.

With the hot dry conditions we are have experienced, more frequent watering will be required.

Water should be applied to your Roses if the soil is dry for more than a depth of 40mm, and it is still best to water only every two or three days.

It is important also not to use overhead watering if possible, and do not water in the evening, as the dampness will promote fungus disease like Black Spot.

GARDEN PERFUME FOR NIGHTS

Gardens can provide so much enjoyment, floral displays, that patch of green during the dry times, and even that sweet fragrance that drifts across the garden.

No matter what season there is always an array of perfumed flowering plants in bloom.

During a recent visit to Barcaldine, I was able to go for an evening week along the town pathway network.

Even with some misty rain, it was enough to trigger a drift of aromas from many of the gardens in the town.

With Western Queensland receiving a nice fall of rain, the Murrayas were bursting into their perfumed flowers.

The Murraya paniculata or Orange Jessamine is a beautifully scented long flowering evergreen shrub which produces clusters of sweetly scented white flowers mainly in spring and summer.

In warmer climates, large red berries appear in winter and spring.

It makes a good informal hedge.

One of the toughest of all perfumed plants in the garden would be the Plumeria obtusa, or Evergreen Frangipani.

As the common name suggests this Frangipani retains the majority of its foliage throughout the year.

It has glossy, rigid, dark green leaves that make it recognisable from all other frangipani varieties.

The flowers are pure white and highly fragrant.

I have been told by a Singaporean soldier that had been training at Shoalwater Bay that this plant is also known as the Singapore Frangipani.

At the moment one of my favourite flowering creepers is just starting to reach the peak of its flowering season.

The Garlic Creeper or Pseudocalymma alliaceum will add to the garden fragrance; with just a gentle breeze, the brushing of the leaves will emit whiffs of garlic scent.

This evergreen fast-growing creeper is very hardy in most protected locations.

The flowers of this creeper start out as a deep lavender colour with a white throat.

As the flowers start to fade the colours change from the deep lavender to an even paler lavender eventually fading to almost white. One other interesting fact about this plant is that in Southeast Asia the Garlic Creeper is grown in pots to help get rid of bad luck.

If you were to take an evening walk in any one of Central Queensland towns the sweetly perfumed Brunfelsia latifolia is very noticeable. This hardy and popular highly scented old-fashioned shrub is also known as Franciscea or Yesterday Today and Tomorrow; this shrub is easily spotted in gardens by the distinctive purple flowers fading through mauve to white over successive days.

Brunfelsia latifolia looks striking when covered with flowers from purple flowers fading through mauve to white and the lush green foliage looks great at any other time of the year.

The lemon-flowering Gardenia, Golden Magic, is another favourite of mine, being a very dense shrub growing approximately one and a half metres high.

It has striking glossy green foliage and unique double flowers that begin as white and fade to lemon as they age.

Another feature of this particular variety is that it is highly suitable to be pruned into a standard plant.

Attractive fragrances can add a whole new dimension to any garden, so it is well worth considering some scented plants when you are creating your next garden.

Even at twilight, there are many plants that still provide a feature to a garden.

WHEN ARE PLANTS MOST FRAGRANT

This depends on the essential oils that provide the fragrance.

These oils are in flowers and plants at different levels during the day and night, this varies from variety to variety.

Roses have the strongest fragrance on damp mornings when the sun hits them until noon.

Some flower’s fragrance is noticeable at night, for example, Murrayas and Gardenias.

Fragrance may be more noticeable in a protected position where the wind does not disperse the scent.