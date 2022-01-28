Deciphering prohibitive and restrictive species

Anna Moffat; Central West Regional Pest Management Group

Whether you are a Landholder, Resident, Rate Payer, Renter, Contractor, or Traveler everyone has a General Biosecurity Obligation (GBO) to take all reasonable and practical steps to minimise the risks associated with invasive plants.

Prohibited invasive plants – are plants that have been identified to have potential significant impacts and may not yet be present in Queensland.

These plants have a “must not deal with” stipulation, this includes, but not limited to: not keeping or possessing, producing or manufacturing, breeding, propagating, importing, distributing, and buying, supplying or using.

If you become aware of the presence of biosecurity matter that is prohibited matter, you must report it to Biosecurity Queensland without delay.

Restricted invasive plants – are plants that have been established in Queensland and threaten primary industries, the natural environment, livestock, human health, and people’s livelihoods.

There are up to seven different categories, with categories 1 and 2 being the most severe and must be reported within 24 hours.

Like the prohibited invasive plants, these too have a “must not deal with” stipulation.

Category 1 must be reported to either Biosecurity or Council within 24 hours of finding: (includes but not limited to fire ants, electric ants, Asian Honey bees, and certain animal diseases, aquatic diseases, and pathogens).

Category 2 must be reported to either Biosecurity or Council within 24 hours of finding: (includes but not limited to noxious fish, weeds, and pest animals).

Category 3 Must not be sold, gifted, traded, or released into the environment: (includes but not limited to pest weeds and animals, and noxious fish).

Category 4 must not be moved from its location to prevent further spreading into other areas: (includes but not limited to specific weeds, pest animals, and noxious fish).

Category 5 must not possess or keep this restricted matter: (includes but not limited to cactus, rabbits, noxious fish, and some grasses).

Category 6 must not feed anything in this category: (includes but not limited to feral deer, foxes, rabbits, wild dogs, and noxious fish)

Category 7 must not have in your possession and as soon as practicable, kill the restricted matter: (limited to noxious fish including but not limited to carp, tilapia).

Not everyone knows what they have growing in their backyard or what they are purchasing or being given, so sometimes things do fall through the cracks.

By contacting your Local Council, Landcare Member/s or visiting the DAF website you can have plants identified and/or removed.

In the event a plant is either a prohibited or restricted invasive plant, you will be guided through the process on how to remove the species.

Invasive plants should never be placed onto Town Commons, Stock Routes or other people’s properties, vacant land, or environmental areas.

It is advised to contact your Local Council to find out where it is appropriate to dispose of any weed material. Central Western Queensland has the right temperate Zone for all invasive plants to grow exponentially.

Over the coming months, we will delve into the prohibited invasive/restricted invasive plants located throughout Central Western Queensland.

Most if not all of these plants have either been found in residential gardens, along roadsides, on properties or in shops.

If you believe that you may have one of these plants growing in your yard or are unsure of what you have got,

contact your Local Council and have a chat with your Rural Lands Officer:

Other Agencies that can also assist:

DAF: www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-priorities/biosecurity/invasive-plants-animals/plants-weeds

DCQ: desertchannels.com.au/?v=13b249c5dfa9

Landcare Groups: landcareaustralia.org.au/

Weed Spotters Network: www.qld.gov.au/environment/plants-animals/plants/herbarium/weeds/weed-spotters