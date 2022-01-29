Campaign to find a Men’s Shed

By Michael R Williams

After outgrowing their initial home in the Longreach Powerhouse Museum, the Men’s Shed subsequently was moved to the wool pavilion.

Now, they look to move again, and pending a council decision, hope to move to a lot near the Scouts building in Ilfracombe.

Longreach Men’s Shed president Bill Parker said the Men’s Shed did a lot of little projects to improve the way of life in the Longreach region.

“We repair toys for kids in the kindergarten, helping with cars where the wheel broke off, and the last few years we’ve been making cutouts for Anzac Day and that type of thing,” he said.

Mr Parker said the Men’s Shed helps a lot with the mental health of locals who may not often talk about that type of thing.

“I think the main thing is to make people one of the boys,” he said.

“We don’t give anyone any special treatment and that’s vitally important.

“It’s a lot of fun – we tell a lot of jokes.”

The Men’s Shed welcomes new members of the community, including a new member who has experience in cabinet making.

But the group have their struggles, the wool pavilion can often be too hot in summer, and when the Men’s Shed have to share the space, they are moved into a smaller section of the pavilion which can become cramped and unsafe.

“The council allowed us to come here, which was good, but it still has a few disadvantages,” Mr Parker said.

“When they hire out the shed we have to retreat to those small rooms.

“We make no secret of the fact that we would love our own permanent shed.”

Mr Parker said having their own shed would allow the men to have their own wood lays bolted to the floor.

“It’s a thing that you have to do to make it work properly, whereas here, it’s difficult because you have to wheel them out and done being used we have to wheel them back,” he said.

“We’ve thought about a few ways to temporarily bolt them down, but I don’t think that’s the way to go.

“It would help secure the future of the Men’s Shed; we could get more members.”

The proposed shed would be shared with the Longreach Rotary who are looking for a storage shed.

“We’re hoping to get 200 square metres, and we would share a toilet and kitchen with Rotary,” Mr Parker said.

“At the Powerhouse, we had 80 square metres, and I reckon if we doubled that and added a bit more, that would be a reasonable size.”

The first attempt to have their own Men’s Shed was to have it built at the Showgrounds, which had not been supported by Council, according to Mr Parker.

Now they look to Council for support on this endeavour.

“We’re hoping it will be supported by Council, if we do all the things we have to do, we hope they will approve it,” he said.