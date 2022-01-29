A pig of a problem

Bruce Honeywill; Desert Channels Queensland

Feral pigs are a threat to business viability, human health, and the environment throughout Australia.

They carry many diseases.

In addition to the potential of becoming an uncontrollable vector if exotic diseases, such as foot and mouth, come to Australia, they also carry internal and external parasites and can transmit diseases such as sparganosis, melioidosis, leptospirosis, Q fever, and brucellosis to humans (source DAF Qld).

Pig numbers are on the increase throughout Western Queensland, particularly following drought years and the reduction of commonwealth government support for control of this national threat in western regions.

Three neighbouring cattle stations recently cooperated together to self-fund a professional feral pig cull that has put a significant dent in the pig population.

This shoot will have a widespread positive effect over a large area of the Desert Channels region.

Before Christmas, South Galway, Keeroongooloo, and Tanbar stations combined in neighbourly cooperation and self-funded a helicopter and a professional shooter to carry out the pig shoot, putting the plan together at the time of year when best long term results can be expected from the cull.

The result was that almost two thousand pigs were professionally culled in the six-day shoot, two days on each station.

On post-mortem inspection, many of the pigs were found to be sows in advanced stages of pregnancy.

With the current good season, a high survival rate of young pigs could be expected.

One estimate based on pregnant sows shows the shoot reduced the channel country 2022 pig population by up to 8,000 pigs.

This reduction will slow the expansion of the feral pigs north and south along the Cooper system and beyond.

Amplification of the channel country shoot occurred when at the same time South Australia Arid Lands (SAAL) carried out a similar channel country shoot just over the border with 850 pigs culled on the Cooper system.

Feral pigs are a major business enterprise and environmental threat throughout Western Queensland.

Biosecurity Queensland has been reported estimating feral pigs cost the agriculture sector $100 million per year nationally.

The animals cause infrastructure damage; they are commonly known to destroy float valves on troughs with the subsequent loss of valuable water, placing cattle and sheep in jeopardy.

The piggish habits of wallowing in wetlands and digging large areas for subterranean foodstuffs cause erosion and general environmental damage.

Glenn McCamley is the manager of South Galway station, owned by the AA Company.

He says pigs are a problem on the 1.2 million acre property of choice channel country.

“Back in 2012 pigs were out of control and we shot thousands of pigs helped by government funding through Desert Channels,” he said.

Since that shoot, the government support of feral pig control in Western Queensland has dried up and large pig numbers have returned.

“Since then we’ve worked with the Desert Channels using their ammo, but using our guys and local choppers to go out and do the pig control ourselves.”

Mr McCamley says the biggest problem is damage to turkey nests, water infrastructure, contamination of water.

“We have to constantly go around checking, fixing fences around turkey nests. If we don’t control it and get really good seasons, the pig numbers will get out of hand and if they are not controlled,” he said.

Feral pig control methods are air and ground shooting, baiting, and trapping.

Andrew Miller is the manager of Braidwood near Jundah, on the Thomson River.

He says that shooting, when done professionally and to humane standards, is the most efficient method as the results can be quantified.

“You see the tangible outcomes with shooting. With baiting the results are less obvious and trapping is labour-intensive and less effective than the others,” Andrew Miller said.

Glenn McCamley was instrumental in getting the three neighbouring properties together for the recent shoot.

Pilot Brian Philp of 3 Rivers Helicopters and a highly regarded shooter flew two days on Keeroongooloo, two days on South Galway, and rounded out the week on Tanbar.

While the controlled shoot was funded by the stations, Desert Channels Queensland supported the effort by supplying avgas and ammunition.

“The more support we get from the federal government, the easier the problem is,” Andrew Miller from Braidwood said.

He said that with the uncertainty of seasons in the West, during many years landholders do not have the surplus income to invest in feral pig control.

“Government assistance helps get a broad community and industry approach to these things. The more people we can get at any one time, the more effective the operations will be and government support certainly helps bring more people on board.”