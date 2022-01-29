Researching the importance of Central West Arts

By Michael R Williams

Now in its final year, a QUT research project, many years in the making, has started to draw its final conclusions.

The project, “The Role of the Creative Arts in Regional Australia: A Social Impact Model”, funded by Australian Research Council Linkage Project, has worked with several the townships across Western Queensland – Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, and Tambo – to create a better understanding of the value of the arts in those communities.

The research project also connects Central West Queensland with the Northwest Corridor of Tasmania.

Lead Researcher Sandra Gattenhof said that while those two sites are geographically different, and physiologically different, they are joined by the agricultural and industrial heritage.

“What we’re looking at, is how the arts builds capacity in both in individuals and communities,” she said.

“We’re not talking about art for art’s sake – we’re looking at social impact.

“Education, health, tourism, economic development, what are the things that happen for individuals in communities when engaging in the arts? Is the question that we’re asking.”

Ms Gattenhof said a part of the role of the project was to help local communities to help create income in the community so that they can do the arts projects that they want to do.

As the research is coming to its conclusion, Ms Gattenhof and her team are starting to find what is the major themes behind their work.

“They are twinned; there is the sense of belonging, the arts allow communities to do what I call “hold people in place”, she said.

“If there is a strong arts infrastructure – and I’m not talking high end art, I’m talking things that are local such as the local sewing group or local leather making group – they allow people to belong, which allows people to invest in a community so they stay there for longer.

“So you get a much more stable population, which is very important in a place like Central Western Queensland.”

The other conclusion Ms Gattenhof and her team had, was that the arts create a sense of wellbeing.

“If you feel like you belong, you feel like you’re worthwhile, and therefore you mental wellbeing is good, these two things go together,” she said.

“The other two things that are really evident at the moment is thrive-ability and entrepreneurship.

“Thrive-ability is around people being able to sustain their livelihood, so we’re talking about small business.”

An example Ms Gattenhof gave was the Barcaldine business, Artisanal Originals, a meeting place for local craftspeople to sell their wares and have a coffee.

“The owner went on to create the Shop of Opportunity which is similar but just for locals,” she said.

“Those two things didn’t exist 12 months ago, but she saw the need.

“So she’s thriving, her family’s thriving, and the people she’s now employed are thriving.”

Another example she gave was Red Ridge and Red Ridge the Label, which started out as a very small and local arts council.

“RAPAD CEO David Arnold always ssays that Red Ridge is his greatest success through RAPAD funding,” Ms Gattenhof said.

The team behind the research project will be back in the Central West in July this year to conclude their work.