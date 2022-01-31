Rotary’s Christmas endeavours

By Michael R Williams

For Christmas, the Longreach Rotary spent between $15,000 and $20,000 supporting events to help the community.

According to former president and public relations officer Jacen Carpenter, this included events in towns such as Blackall, Tambo, Barcaldine, Aramac, Alpha, Jericho, Ilfracombe, Isisford, Yaraka, Windorah, Jundah, Stonehenge, Longreach, Winton, Muttaburra and Silsoe Road.

“Every town received either a cash donation towards their Christmas party or we purchased meat and salads for their event,“ he said.

Longreach Rotary co-chair Ed Warren said they had been doing it for five years, and it was especially important with the sever drought from 2014/15.

“It’s for the whole of the central west, if we don’t attend in person we will sponsor those events,“ he said.

“It’s about bringing Christmas cheer to those communities.“

Mr Carpenter said Rotarians travelled to Windorah, Ilfracombe, Jundah, Stonehenge, Silsoe Road and Yaraka to help at Christmas parties by cooking for everyone, with over 700 combined volunteer hours (including travel) as well as the donated foods (all purchased locally from Savage’s Butchery, Foodworks, IGA and PFD).

“Our journeys to these towns have become a Christmas tradition over the last five years or more during the drought and we hope to continue this into the future,“ he said.

“People also get a kick out of the adventures of our naughty and nice elves who accompany us on our journeys.

“We’re a small club with 15-16 members but we punch above our weight and everyone puts in a big effort for Christmas.“

Other events Rotary helped with included t the Longreach School of Distance Education for their Christmas party and the cinema under the stars selling cheeseburgers.

“We also managed to squeeze our AGM in there, with Marg Windsor and Ed Warren having a second term as co-presidents, Fiona Clein as secretary, Bob Morgan as treasurer, Dr David Rimmer as vice president and Jacen Carpenter as public relations,“ Mr Carpenter said.

“Our club is now having a well-deserved rest after a very long and trying year.

“Our meetings will start back in February at The Birdcage every Wednesday night at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.“