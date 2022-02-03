Father, son and everyone’s trip outback

By Michael R Williams

A father, son tradition of road-tripping up and down the Diamantina has turned into a communal event that includes people from all over the world.

Tiny Allwright and his son have been making the trip from Brisbane to the Channel Country every year since 2008.

What makes their trip so special is how open they are to strangers joining, even making their own Facebook Group: Diamantina River Trip 2022.

“We leave at 5am on Saturday morning, and then we head to Yulo and we try to make Yulo our stop for our first night,” Mr Allwright said.

“The reason we go to Yulo is because the pub has a wealth of knowledge on Burke and Wills.

“Then we head up to Beetoota and follow the Diamantina all the way to Hunter’s Gorge which is absolutely beautiful.”

The team will then make their way to Cloncurry and Mount Isa before heading inland to Middleton – the Diamantina’s source, Opalton then into the Barcoo and Blackall.

“I love the Diamantina; I just like the name,” Mr Allwright said.

“Just as a child it’s always been some sort of thing for me.

“I just love doing it because I love it and I love showing people the outback.”

Due to Covid Mr Allwright has struggled to organise a group for his trip, but he is hopeful about this year.

“For any organisations in those communities, if you’re looking for clients, we’d love to help out,” he said.

“Just say hello, we’d love to come say hello too.”

At the moment, Mr Allwright has 11 people interested in joining his posse, but more often than not, numbers drop before the trip, but he is happy to accommodate anyone else in joining – including from the west.

“If you bring the right attitude and a big smile, then we can have a lot of fun,” said Mr Allwright.

“And that’s the whole idea.”

If you would like to contact Mr Allwright to join the trip or to have his group be a clientele for your business you can join the Facebook group, Diamantina River Trip 2022.