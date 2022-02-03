Boarders given online help

Boarders from across the Central West and Central Highlands were rounded up in a 900km road trip with the purpose of collecting much-needed laptops and textbooks ahead of the commencement of online learning.

Boarding staff from the Cathedral College, based in Rockhampton, were greeted with “warm smiles and cheery hellos as they delivered learning resources to families as far west as Longreach.

Assistant Principal Ron Armstrong said it was an incredible team effort to ensure Boarders were ready to learn relying on a great sense of mission and community.

“Our mission calls us to provide a quality Catholic education to all our students,” he said.

“This galvanised College IT and Library Staff to organise bundles of laptops and textbooks for each delivery point and Boarding staff who coordinated with parents the different pick-up points.

“When we arrived, the gratitude was palpable and the excitement overwhelming.”

Mr Armstrong thanked boarding parents, friends and extended families who rallied and collected devices for others helping new and existing families by transporting a number of devices and textbooks.

“That’s what community is all about. We are so blessed to have Boarders as part of our college who really pull together in challenging circumstances,” he said.

The Cathedral College with a student population of 1330, 187 of which are Boarders commenced Learning at Home for all students in Week One ahead of students returning to school.