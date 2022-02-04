THE PLANT FOR HOT TIMES

Neil Fisher

Probably one of the most adaptable shrubs available to Western Queensland gardeners is the Bottlebrush and with the unusual weather condition over the last couple of years of several droughts to short periods of out-of-season rainfall and this week’s extreme heat.

The Bottlebrush has proved to be an exceptional performer, feedback from many western gardeners is that they are still alive when the rest of the garden is nothing more than a dried arrangement.

For the purist, the Bottlebrush, or as it was formally known Callistemon, is now known as a Melaleuca.

But this still confuses many gardeners.

In fact, the last time I had a Bottlebrush Garden Column, I received a number of comments pleading not to make the Column confusing.

So this week’s column Bottlebrushes will be referred to as Callistemon.

My interest in Callistemons has been with cultivars or hybrids as, growing up with a father who pioneered the induction of new species of natives onto the plant market, I too, gained a keen eye for looking for something different in all species.

I often receive letters asking if Callistemons, or Bottlebrushes, came in colours other than red.

The answer is yes!

Callistemons do come in different colours.

Some examples are:

Callistemon Eureka makes an impressive display during spring when masses of purplish-pink brushes appear.

Callistemon Eureka is an upright tall screening shrub 4 – 5m high with striking maroon new growth and dark green leaves.

It will attract numerous birds to the garden and requires a sunny moist position.

Some of the best flowering specimens of Callistemon Eureka can be found in the Longreach Botanic Gardens.

Callistemon formosus or Kingaroy Bottlebrush is a dense shrub 3m x 2m with narrow foliage and dark red new growth and a slightly weeping habit.

It bears small yellow brushes in large clusters during spring and prefers a well-watered position in the sun or light shade.

Callistemon Injune is a semi-weeping shrub with silvery-grey foliage and profusions of pink flowers that fade to white.

This bottlebrush will grow to around 3m high and will tolerate quite dry conditions.

Callistemon pachyphyllus Green is a low-spreading shrub 1m x 1.5m with narrow light green leaves.

Lime green brushes appear during spring and autumn.

It requires a sunny position and should be pruned after flowering.

It will also attract honeyeaters.

Callistemon Pink Alma is a dense rounded shrub growing to 2m x 2m, with clear pink flowers during the cooler months of the year. Callistemon Pink Alma is very hardy and prefers a sunny