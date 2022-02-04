MAN OF THE YEAR

Michael R Williams

When drinking a can of soft drink, many of us don’t think twice about the little nub “ring pull” that we use to open the can.

However, one Tambo local, with the help of his family and his community, have collected enough ring pulls to recycle. They then have used the kickback from recycling to buy six wheelchairs for those who need them – and a seventh on the way.

Scott Russell, the man behind the venture, is truly a hero.

To put it into perspective, each bucket collected ways about four or five kilograms and 16 are needed to save for a wheelchair.

This means they must have easily collected hundreds of thousands of ring pulls to recycle.

No, only has he been able to overcome adversity, he’s been able to help others along the way.

Scott has Cerebral Palsy, and in January 2019, he came down with an almost fatal twisted bowel.

His father, Peter Russell had spent 30 years building dingo fences in the Central West, and when the incident occurred, he retired to look after Scott.

“My sister is in Lion’s in Charleville, and she was doing it [collecting ring pulls], and we used to send a few down all the time,” Peter said.

“Then she moved up here, so we started to do it on a more regular basis.

“We don’t get any benefit out of it, other people get a wheelchair down the line – but we’re just doing something to do, it keeps Scott occupied.”

Keeping occupied has been vitally important to Scott who has been through “a hell of a lot”.

“We’ve been through a rough three years with him, and we haven’t had any time off ourselves,” Peter said.

“We can’t go too many places when you’ve got a stoma bag on, and when you’re staying with somebody you want to do the right thing.

“This [the ring pulls] is something to do here while he comes good.”

After his accident, Scott was flown to two different hospitals to be looked at by specialists, first to Rockhampton, then to Brisbane when his issue became more complicated.

“We had him on life support there, and he come good,” Peter said.

“We just got the stoma bag removed, and it’s been a terrible three years for him.

“But we got all that a way now – all we got is a little patch on him.”

It has taken Scott three years to recover to the point he is, since his accident – and the ring pulls has been a way for Scott to keep his mind off things.

It has also been a way for Scott to interact with the community.

“Scott has great friends here in Tambo – he’s on a plan from the NDIS at the multipurpose, and they got him as a gardener up there three days a week,” Peter said.

“He loves it; he loves the gardening.

“Because he can’t go at the moment [due to recent surgeries, Scott cannot bend or lift], he’s missing out on a lot.”

Scott’s mother, Patricia said Scott is slowly recovering and returning to the community.

Scott has been a welcome patron of the local pub where the owners have provided him a computer and help him learn about different things one day a week.

“It’s great, the whole town looks after him,” Peter said.

“He’s well loved, and he loves it here.”

Patricia said locals will make sure he’s safe if Scott is up town.

Scott said the ring pulls were a very good thing to do.

“It takes me two hours, and a lot of work,” he said.

“But I appreciate it.”

Peter said he believed Scott deserved his award for Tambo Australian of the Year.

“It means a lot to him,” he said.

The entirety of the Tambo community is behind this story, however, with many locals taking the ring pulls down to Charleville as they are passing through.

“It all ads up,” Peter said.

“We get little bags from people around the town here as well.

“When they see Scotty, they give it to him and he takes them home – all the little bags ad up to one big bag.”