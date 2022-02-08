Local cricket star heads to England

Michael R Williams

Jaimee-Lee Strang, a former Longreach and Winton local will be chasing her dream in the United Kingdom.

Ms Strang was born in Longreach, grew up in Winton, and still visits her family in both towns on a regular basis.

After moving to Toowoomba, she took up cricket, following in her father Graham Strang’s footsteps.

Now she works for Development Cricketer for Cricket Australia, is a first-grade cricketer for the Ipswich Logan Hornets, and has been accepted into a cricket team in Manchester.

She is described as a top-order batter and excellent wicketkeeper.

“It’s very exciting,” Ms Strang said.

“It all came back to dad, really.

“He brought me into cricket, and he told me all these stories about him going to England, and I was like, “wow, I really want to do that”, and he said, “well, with the connections I have, I could get you into it”.

Ms Strang said going to England has been her dream ever since she started playing cricket.

“Being able to travel just to play a game I love is very exciting for me,” she said.

“This England trip is very important for my development as a player.

“I would never have thought I’d have gotten this far.”

The Manchester team jumped straight at the opportunity of having Ms Strang on their team.

Every June/ July holidays, Ms Strang comes out to Winton to spend time with her grandparents.

“Our family is pretty well known out there,” she said.

“It’s just a good environment – it’s great to get out of the city and back into the place that I love, which is a bit of dirt and a bit of dry country.

“It’s just a really good time reconnecting with my family.”

Ms Strang said the outback is a place where the people are very different than in the south.

“It kind of made me a lot tougher – it helped me be able to get myself out there a bit more,” she said.

“Honestly, being in Winton and Longreach, it opened my eyes a lot.