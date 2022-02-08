New rack to host exotic flavours

Michael R Williams

A new rack in the Longreach Commercial Hotel already hosts the most expensive shot in the west, according to Business Owner Matthew Hunt.

“The spirit wall idea came from when we were in lockdown,” he said.

“We had the idea of doing something like they do on the coast where you have specialised spirits.

“So it’s evolved a bit and we got some high end stuff.”

Mr Hunt said on the top shelf, they have rum that was brewed in 1890 and goes for $500 a nip.

The wall contains spirits from various places around the world, this pertained to a challenge Mr Hunt once gave to his mate to try a shot from different places in the world, “an around the world challenge,” he said.

“We ordered the shelves last year and they didn’t get hung until late August.

“We look to source new stuff every couple of weeks.”