World class training in Longreach

Michael R Williams

Swimmers from Longreach and Barcaldine were treated to world-class swim coaching from former Olympic Swimmer and Queensland Swimming Coach and Club Development Officer Barry Prime.

Mr Prime works with swimming coaches across the region he said it was important to bring modern swimming training methodologies to the regions.

“It’s good to keep people up to date with modern swimming techniques that are happening in the world of swimming,” he said.

“With regards to facilities – facilities in Queensland are very good in the regional areas.

“What it [a good swim club] requires is someone with a passion to drive swimming in the region – someone like Geoff Rafter from Barcaldine.”

Mr Prime said he was impressed with Mr Rafter’s passion and has been pleased to see Longreach come onboard as well.

Sunday’s lesson was on all strokes.

“The swimmer’s were given a thirty minute presentation before each pool session, which went for an hour,” Mr Prime said.

“With the presentations, the athletes were shown key images of the best swimmers in the world through various aspects of swimming techniques.”

Mr Prime said he was impressed with the two lead coaches of Mr Rafter and Ms Ross.

Mr Prime thanked Laurinda Long, the Longreach Swimming Club Secretary, for her work in organising the event.