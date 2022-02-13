Girl Guides return for 2022

Michael R Williams

Every year Katherine Oliver looks to do something new with the Girl Guides.

This year the Girl Guides will be more involved with the planning the program themselves this year.

“We’ll be doing an around the flag’s where the girls can imagine flying around the world,” Ms Oliver said.

There are many unique things members of the Girl Guides get to do, including the importance of being a part of a community.

Girl Guides return on the 8 February with a 5.30 start.

If you’d like to join the girl guides, you can contact Katherine Oliver at longreachDM@guidesqld.org.

The Girl Guides are looking for leaders and helpers this year.