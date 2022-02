Michael R Williams

For the first time in many years, the Thomson River has begun to flood.

Locals have been able to see the river reach levels at surpass the height of the bridge at Apex Park.

Community Member Blair Davison said he comes to the river regularly to take his dogs for a swim.

“We just came to see the height today,” he said.

“We heard it was coming up, my father-in-law lives 60 ks up the river.

“It’s good to see – it’s been some time for a decent run.”