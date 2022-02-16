Beer tax untimely

Michael R Williams

Outback pubs have united with other industry interests to ask the Government to rethink the “beer tax” this year.

The Queensland Hotels Association, Clubs Australia and the Brewers Association begun lobbying the Government for this year to hold the tax increase that occurs twice every year to match inflation.

Birdcage Hotel Business Owner Gavin Ballard said the tax was something the business has to factor in with their budgeting every year.

“We have no choice but to pass some of it on to the punter, which is unfortunate,” he said.

“It comes at a time when the hospitality industry is doing it tough.

“Not only out here in the west, but a long the coast it has been impacted pretty heavily as well too.”

Mr Ballard said the Queensland Hotels Association had been working on behalf of local pubs such as the Birdcage to “get a little bit of leniency in the hospitality game”.

“We haven’t been able to put on the big events due to the fact that you can’t run it properly within the rules,” he said.

“Not just in hospitality, but I think everyone will be feeling the hurt at the moment – this time of year too.

“When things are going up at this time of year, it probably hurts more so than when you’re in the middle of the year.”

Mr Ballard said the Queensland Hotels Association had been doing a good job of getting a fair-go for local pubs in Queensland.

“We know this goes up every year, it’s out of our control and it’s out their control – it’s a shame it gets passed on to the consumers.”

Owner of the Commercial Hotel Matt Hunt said due to the pandemic, “a lot of unforeseen loss of trade” that was unpredictable.

“Beer tax should be either frozen or abolished for a period of time, or even halved,” he said.

“It would give operators a chance to entice customers back into the premises.”

Mr Hunt said cheaper beer would encourage more trade and then would encourage more employment.

“When you have more employment that’s obviously good for the local economy,” he said.

“It means more money is in the area – I think it would have a positive flow on effect in that regard.”