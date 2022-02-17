When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

If you have an event you’d like to see on the Community Event Billboard, please email michael.williams@leadertoday.com.au

Friday, 18 February

Winton Community Meet and Greet

Location: North Gregory Hotel

Time: 6 pm

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 10 am

Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw

Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 6.30 pm

Saturday, 19 February

Longreach Rugby League 9s

Come along to watch some of the best Rugby League in the Central West.

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: 9 am

Longreach Tennis Club AGM

Longreach Tennis Club are hosting their AGM, all Office Positions are available for nominations.

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 2 pm

Longreach QCWA Meeting

Just bring yourself or a friend as well and your sense of humour.

Location: Qantas Park

Time: 9 am

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Sunday, 20 February

Longreach Men’s Shed Markets

For more information please call 0400 719 837.

Location: Ilfracombe Main Street

Time: 7 am

Community Garden

Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.

Location: Longreach Youth Centre

Time: 6.30 am

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 21 February

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Tuesday, 22 February

Boyle and Walters in Leotard

Two of Australia’s most fearless physical comedians, Neridah Waters and Bridget Boyle, present … Boyle and Waters in LEOTARD.

Location: Barcaldine Town Hall

Time: 7 pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach

$10 per session, first session free

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 5.30 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 23 February

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Time: 5.30 pm

Thursday, 24 February

Boyle and Walters in Leotard

Two of Australia’s most fearless physical comedians, Neridah Waters and Bridget Boyle, present … Boyle and Waters in LEOTARD.

Location: Longreach Civic Centre

Time: 7 pm

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm