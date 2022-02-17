When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
If you have an event you’d like to see on the Community Event Billboard, please email michael.williams@leadertoday.com.au
Friday, 18 February
Winton Community Meet and Greet
Location: North Gregory Hotel
Time: 6 pm
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 10 am
Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw
Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 6.30 pm
Saturday, 19 February
Longreach Rugby League 9s
Come along to watch some of the best Rugby League in the Central West.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 9 am
Longreach Tennis Club AGM
Longreach Tennis Club are hosting their AGM, all Office Positions are available for nominations.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 2 pm
Longreach QCWA Meeting
Just bring yourself or a friend as well and your sense of humour.
Location: Qantas Park
Time: 9 am
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 20 February
Longreach Men’s Shed Markets
For more information please call 0400 719 837.
Location: Ilfracombe Main Street
Time: 7 am
Community Garden
Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 6.30 am
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 21 February
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Tuesday, 22 February
Boyle and Walters in Leotard
Two of Australia’s most fearless physical comedians, Neridah Waters and Bridget Boyle, present … Boyle and Waters in LEOTARD.
Location: Barcaldine Town Hall
Time: 7 pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach
$10 per session, first session free
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 5.30 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wednesday, 23 February
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Time: 5.30 pm
Thursday, 24 February
Boyle and Walters in Leotard
Two of Australia’s most fearless physical comedians, Neridah Waters and Bridget Boyle, present … Boyle and Waters in LEOTARD.
Location: Longreach Civic Centre
Time: 7 pm
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm