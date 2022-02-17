Tourist Park overhaul

Michael R Williams

With aims to be completed by peak tourist season, the Longreach Tourist Park is currently undergoing renovations that will completely revolutionise the way the park functions.

When new Owner Gavin Boyle took over in September, and after a few years of looking at the business, he made the decision that the park was in need of an upgrade.

Longreach Tourist Park General Manager Fiona Gordon said the team looked at bringing the park back to its “full potential”.

“So that its something that the locals can be proud of,” she said.

“We’re the largest park in the region for sure.”

Ms Gordon said at the beginning of last year, 25 studio-style cabins were completely “gutted and renovated”.

“Bathrooms, beds, painting, air-conditioners, fridges, everything.

“They have been received extremely well – the feedback we’ve had from them has been very positive.

“Corporates, locals, travellers they love them.”

The Woolshed Restaurant was fully renovated last year to the delight of many locals.

“We brought in Jay Huxley to take on that whole project,” Ms Gordon said.

“That’s been very well supported – it was great to see that we could give back.”

This year, the team at the Longreach Tourist Park is looking to work on the rest of the site.

“So drainage, new power, new water-lifting sites up,” Ms Gordon said.

“We’ve installed 125 concrete slabs for caravaners, and we’re building the sites up from the dirt so it makes it for a much more pleasurable travel experience.”

Ms Gordon said the team wants to make a greater experience for travellers so that they will want to stay longer and then spend more money in town.

“The tourism market is a big market out here,” she said.

“We want to extend people’s stay so that they dine in the local restaurants; we always encourage travellers to book at Stockman’s and Qantas and we work with the two tour providers and book tours for them.

“So our aim is to make the park a more pleasurable stay for everybody – if we can make that happen, they will stay longer.”

The new renovations are looking to create an “Outback Style” aesthetic.

“The type of fencing that we’re going to be using is going to be that traditional outback style,” Ms Gordon said.

“That’s where we live, that’s what we’re a part of, and we want our guests to be immersed in that as well.

“While also – can’t be all red dirt – we’re landscaping parts of the park, particularly around the barbecues so that people do have grassed areas to sit on.”

Ms Gordon said they have been working with a landscape designer on certain plants they will be using to maximise shade.

“The park will want to be aesthetically pleasing while working in conjunction with the dirt we have out here – which is an integral part of our look,” Ms Gordon said.

Ms Gordon said herself and Mr Boyle have been working closely with local Tour operators, builders, and businesses to make the park something the locals can be proud of.

“We’ve worked with John Cox from J.T Cox, Richard Moore from Moore Civil, and Paul Osborne from Paulie’s Plumbing,” she said.

“They’ve been working onsite with Mr Boyle, and they’ve been an enormous assistance.

“It’s about bringing the park back to its potential

New features to look out for include: a breakfast hall inside the old cottage, a complete overhaul of the infrastructure, and a glamping option in the future.