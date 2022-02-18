Nail-biting Bowls

Bowls by Bones

Well it was full-on in competition bowls last weekend, with some outstanding close games.

This correspondent had a bit much on wearing various hats but, going by all reports, along with the scorecards, it was a great weekend on the green.

On Saturday, we had a championship singles game with Trent Shillington taking on Russell Brooke.

Now when Brookesy finds a free weekend to play bowls, it is like he hasn’t been away from the place.

Unfortunately for Trent, he run into him in fine form again with Brookesy scoring 21 shots on seven ends and ran out the winner by 31-13. In championship singles on Sunday we seen Jason Barbeler take on Robbie Horsten.

The lead changed eight times with Jason hitting the front for the fifth time at 27-26 and then scoring a four on the last end to win the game by five shots.

The next game seen Darcy Browne playing Ray Penny.

Ray put up a great fight but with the score at 20-16 Darcy scored multiple shots on three ends to finish 31-19 in front.

I probably haven’t done either of those games justice but very well done to all players.

Then we had Tony Barbeler playing Bluey Beard, and this game lasted 37 ends for obe player to finally reach the magical 31 shots. |

In a game that has to set some sort of record, the lead changed 14 times during the game.

On the 32nd end, the score was tied up at 27 all, then Tony hit the front again and got to 30-27.

Bluey got it back to 29-30 before Tony scored a single shot to win the game 31-29.

To finish off the championship games we had an absolute crackerjack.

We had Ray Harmsworth and Russell Schofield taking on Peter Thurecht and Bub Barbeler.

Now last weekend Peter and Bub went to a final end shootout and you won’t believe it, they’ve had another one.

Now Pete and Bub lead from the second end until Ray and Russ passed them to lead 17-16 on the 18th of 21 ends.

Low and behold Pete and Bub caught and then lead them 18-17 after the penultimate end.

Ray and Russ scored a single shot on the final end to take it into a one-end shoot-out.

On that end Pete and Bub scored a single shot to win the game 19-18.

Peter Thurecht must be thinking this gig back at Longreach Bowls Club is easy with two wins from two games.

Welcome back mate.”