Future sporting champions

Michael Lloyd

Like most of us, I have had a passing interest in the Winter Olympics.

When I say passing, I mean I watched a bit of the bobsled and the highlights of the Australian competitors.

Having never seen snow, I just cannot get into sport played in a deep freezer.

Much the same with the NFL, now that Tom Brady has retired, I would struggle to name five other players in the NFL.

The most interest I have is when they recruit an ex-AFL player as a kicker, or when a rugby league player has a mid-life crisis and thinks he can make it in the land of helmets and shoulder pads.

Now while I say this, Australians love to buck the trend.

The Brisbane Lions winning three premierships in a row from rugby country and the Storm dominating the last decade from AFL land are just a couple of examples.

Now we do not get many opportunities out west to snowboard or have a run at American Football, but when kids in regional get a chance to play sport, they will have a crack at just about anything whether it is water skiing, AFL or Hockey.

All I ask is when they are doing an interview at the MCG on AFL grand final day, having won the Norm Smith Medal, is that they say they had their first kick in Longreach.

Kids often pick role models in sport from what they have seen on TV.

There are several young cricketers heading to Emerald this weekend that want to be the next Pat Cummins or David Warner.

However, the best role models are the ones they can see live.

More than anything they see on TV, they will respond to having a hit with Brett Long at cricket, a kick with Dan Prosser at AFL, tackled by Ben Palmer at league, or taking a pass from Emma Elliot at netball.

There are too many to name them all, but there are champions in every sport across the board, right here in your local area.

And what I have found is that they are all willing to help.

So if you, as a parent or carer, are nervous about getting your child involved in sport, head down and say hi, and I think the next problem you will have is trying to fit all the training sessions into just one week.