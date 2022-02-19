Capras kick off

Liam Emerton; CQ Capras Correspondent

‘Excited’ was the word used to describe how Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras’ new head coach Lionel Harbin is feeling before his sides’ opening trial match.

And you can hear it in Harbin’s voice when he talks about his squad that he feels genuine about that excitement which is echoed by the rugby league community of CQ.

The top Central Queensland squad will open their 2022 season with a trial match against the Mackay Cutters.

That contest will be hosted at Rockhampton’s home of rugby league, Browne Park, and will be the main event with the men’s under 16s, 18s, and 21s as well as the ladies’ under 19s squad playing prior.

But the main focus will of course fall on our Hostplus Cup, formally Intrust Super Cup, side with a new coach at the helm.

With a few players still suffering the effects of Covid, Harbin will get to try out some new combinations while giving a couple of rookies the chance to prove themselves.

“I am excited, I am really excited for the boys, to be honest,” said Harbin.

“You say it every year but it truly has been a tough and gruelling pre-season for us.

“They’re all just really keen to get out and play some footy in front of Browne Park and our home crowd.

“Trials are trials but you can use it as something to build on for the rest of the year.

“It’s the first game of the year. It’s always exciting and for it to be at home gives us something that we can really build our season on.

“They’re just excited. We’ve done a lot of sessions at training but it’s different when you get to play against game opposition.

“It will give us a good gauge of where we’re at and what we need to work on.”

While individuals can certainly shape a season and impact a team, Harbin believes that the team coming together and being strong as a unit will be the key to a successful season.

However this weekend there will be a chance for the younger talent to step up and show that they have what it takes to break into the Hostplus squad.

“There’s no one that I can single out, it’s just basically seeing the way we play,” said Harbin.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, it’s all about how we play so that’s going to be important.

“Everyone will have a job to do, everyone who’s available will get an opportunity to play.

“Some players come back after Covid and they’re pretty unscathed whereas other guys it takes them a week or two to get over the symptoms of Covid.

“There will be some guys who miss out on this weekend just because of that but something that we talked about from day one was that this is going to happen but it was just a matter of when.

“And it’s hit us now but the guys have to be ready and take that opportunity to play.

“They’ll get an opportunity to play this weekend and I’m excited for them to play in front of their family and friends.

And with just over a month until the 2022 season, Harbin said that now is the time for the Capras to start performing and prove to the competition that they’re ready for anyone.

“We’ve had several discussions about where we want to head and how we’re going to get there,” he said.

“Now it’s the time to put all of that into action. We’re on the brink of another season and it’s time to go.”

The gates at Browne Park open at 10.30 am with the matches beginning at 11.30 am with the under 16s.

The Hostplus Cup trial match will kick off at 6 pm with games being played right throughout the day prior to that match.