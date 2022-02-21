Simplicity shines in CODA

Hamish Hart

Formulaic endeavours sometimes come along which manage to surpass all perceived expectations, proving that any film can achieve greatness and prosper because of its simplicity rather than despite it.

Based on the French film, La Famille Belier, CODA follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), a high schooler on the cusp of graduating who is also the only hearing member of her deaf family and is forced to act as their translator.

When an opportunity opens for her to follow her passion for music, Ruby finds herself conflicted between following her dreams and abandoning her family – particularly when their fishing business is threatened.

On the surface, a film like this shouldn’t have worked due to its unrelenting corniness and all-to-familiar familial story arcs.

But, just like its characters, CODA tugs at the heartstrings in no short part thanks to the authentic performances given by all four family members.

Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant do a wonderful job as Ruby’s mother and brother respectively, however, it’s Troy Kotsur as Ruby’s deaf father who delivers the film’s greatest performance. Kotsur expresses authentic, unremitting emotion through his scarily realistic facials and the vexatious way he utilises sign language, allowing hearing and deaf audiences to easily understand the situations and arguments being translated, making the movie even more accessible than its wholesome concept already allows it to be.

CODA is far from a perfect movie, but in a weird way, is so close to being flawless; it’s a film that exudes genuine emotion and personality while also associating itself with foreseeable outcomes.

Kotsur and Jones shine as the premier stars, carrying much of the story with sincerity and charm, all while being led along by director Sian Heder to produce a near-perfect people-pleaser that hits all the right notes in the most silent of moments.

