Officer in Charge says goodbye

Erin Shawcross. Officer in Charge. Longreach Police Station

I wish to advise the community members that my time in Longreach is sadly coming to an end.

I originally came out here back in November to assist until the new Officer in Charge arrived.

I have loved my time in Longreach, the community is certainly one of the most welcoming communities that I have experienced.

I have always loved the outback, the characters you meet and spectacular scenery are pleasures that our city friends never experience. From a policing side of things, people of Longreach are largely law-abiding and respectful, which makes our jobs a lot easier.

We regularly call upon and receive assistance from members of the community, which over time has created strong bonds between the community the police.

Whilst I am saddened to leave, there is a very excited new Officer in Charge set to arrive.

Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim has a wealth of experience in regional areas, and I am confident he will be a great fit in the role of Officer in Charge of Longreach.

I thank the community for making my stay in Longreach being as memorable as it has.