Joanne Robertson

I’m not much of a gardener.

Back in Canada, I had a lovely garden, which I inherited from the elderly lady from whom I bought my house.

With help from my most generous neighbour (the one who plowed my driveway), and my mom, who was very much a gardener, I was able to bring forth a bounty each year.

Tomatoes, potatoes, lettuce, beans, peas, carrots, beetroot, all of my favourites except corn, grew in enough abundance that I could nearly live off the produce for the rest of the year.

As a bonus, I had chokecherries and herbs that kind of came with the place.

I discovered I wasn’t much of a chokecherry fan, but one of my aunts was and I was pleased to present her with much of the harvest each year.

Then I changed geography, soil, climate, and weather; and that ‘not much of a gardener’ became no gardener at all.

I tried doing what I did back in Canada, but black soil proved a real challenge.

My husband and his family have had some success, I suppose being born to it, but me?

Not so much.

Then kids came along, schooling and so forth, and gardening was put on the back burner.

Sadly, by the time they went off to boarding school, we were already deep into drought.

When 2020 brought all manner of disruptions to our lives, including supply chains; I figured I ought to give gardening another go.

I started small, with a couple of raised beds in a sheltered part of the yard.

But 2020 was a bust for me, though my husband had some success.

Still, if we had to live off the fruits of his labours, we’d be in a bit of strife.

Thank goodness for Foodworks, IGA, and our local fruit and vegetable shop.

We tried again last year and, thanks to a bit of decent rain, had more success.

Well, one of us, and it was not I.

No matter what I tried, the Garden of Doom, as I dubbed it, simply didn’t bloom.

I came close with some beetroot and carrots until some pest discovered the former and devoured every morsel, from leaves to roots.

I tried replanting, but I suppose once the source was known, the seeds weren’t even given a chance to sprout before they were wrested from the ground.

Still, I had those carrots, which were going along quite nicely until a heatwave took them out.

I salvaged one meagre plant, about three centimetres long and perhaps as thick as a pencil lead.

Like I said, I am very grateful for our food shops in town.

But I’m going to keep trying.

Hopefully this winter will prove more bountiful than the last couple in the Garden of Doom.