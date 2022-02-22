Barefoot local takes on the best

Michael R Williams

Longreach local Cody Janke – who has been training for over 11 years – was given the opportunity to test his skills against the best at the Queensland Barefoot Championships.

Mr Janke said it was a very enjoyable experience.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said.

“It was great to have a go.”

Mr Janke performed a number of 360 and 180 tumble turns, a toe hold, and one-hander-one-footers.

“They’re just the tricks I’m comfortable doing,” he said.

“The facility is a great asset to the town – it’s the second time I’ve been there.

“It’s really well done.”

Mr Janke said the day was great.

“There was a great number of people and lots of people to talk to,” he said.

“It was great to see the competitors out west.

“I look forward to the upcoming come and try days.

“My mate in Barccy has a boat, and I’ll be bringing my boat occasionally.”