31 win streak ended

Michael R Williams

The Juggernaut that is Wellshot Cricket was finally brought to its knees when Birdcage Cricket – once the underdogs – managed to keep the incumbents to just over a century between them.

Wellshot Captain Casey Peacock said it was a good game nonetheless.

“The ball wasn’t doing much, but fair enough,” he said.

“A win streak is always going to come to an end – win or lose, it’s hard to tell what the pitch is going to do.”

Mr Peacock said all of his players had put in a strong effort.

Birdcage Captain James Walker said it was a great game despite the moderate score.

“It was tough cricket that everyone fought for, and every run was called for,” he said.

“The field was pretty slow so there weren’t as many boundaries, but pretty tight game.

“I’ve got a whole heap of praise for the Wellshot team to win 31 in a row.

“For any sporting competition – 31 in a row is extraordinary.

“Congratulations to them.”

Mr Walker said he was proud of his team for dethroning the “goats”.

Looking ahead, Mr Walker said he believed the competition was as close and as thrilling as it has ever been.

“All three teams are looking strong now,” he said.

“I think the Duck Street shield is going to be interesting.

“If we can get a full team, it will be incredible.”

Mr Walker pointed out Ashley Boyd and Paul Donely for finishing on 50 runs each.

“It was great to see a crowd down here tonight,” he said.

“Another 50 or so again.”

Final Score

Birdcage: 7/125

Wellshot 6/109

Meanwhile the Winton team managed to outrun the Longreach team in a high-scoring affair.

Winton: 255

Longreach: 163