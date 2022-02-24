Blast from the Past: The Dingo problem is now a National one

S. S. S. Adams

The following made was taken from the Longreach Leader 27 February 1947 edition.

The dingo problem is now a national one and the days are gone when the dingo could be allowed to breed in those places where it was not a nuisance, and thus be able to roam at will and take a large part in the destruction of one of our greatest assets.

While the world is crying out for food and clothing from these self-same assets, this wanton destruction can and must be stopped.

I understand the dingo and his ways and understand too, the methods to be used for the success of his ultimate elimination; and true, the way is plain.

The first thing is the availability of netting to contain the dingo wherever he is, by repairs to fences now existing and the erection of new ones where necessary.

‘That is the first step while allowing that all the time baits are being used in breeding areas-you get the pups which are outside the sheep runs where dingos will not take baits except in. rare cases, and this must be put down as of no use.

Next, the employment of expert trappers with the payment of worthwhile and uniform bonus for all dingos, however, destroyed.

Up to the time – during the war – when netting and labour became unprocurable, the dingo was becoming less and less a nuisance as he was being more and more fenced out and contained in those areas where there were no sheep, and it is in these places where he has to be continually trapped and poisoned, and that trapping by a man who knows how – the expert.

The main difference between poisoning and trapping is that the bait must’ be swallowed by the dingo before it will cause his destruction – in that he has his say – whilst in the trapping, he knows nothing of it.

Even the cunning dingo does not know of it, or he would not be there, and that is where the expert trapper, comes in.

He gets his dog: the bait has to be swallowed.

Now, if a man has to learn trapping off his own bat, he may be years, and perhaps, never will, because of wrong methods, and all the time the dingo living, and cunning ones becoming more plentiful and they are breeding too.

Therefore, new trappers must be taught straight off by those who do know-how and understand.

So the whole problem has four main essentials-netting, trapping by experts poisoning, and a uniform bonus.

Poisoning can be done by anyone and should be carried out all the time in breeding haunts.

Someone is always to blame when the dingo is so plentiful that it is in packs and kills big stock.

There they can be poisoned to keep them down sufficiently.

It is in sheep country where individual dog counts and where he will not take baits.

There the traps have to be used.

Although it is more spectacular than effective, the Government, by plane bait dropping, has made some effort which must be commended – to deal with the pest, and by so doing has admitted the seriousness of the position, and that it must be dealt with by more than the individual: he certainly can and. play a big part, but help is needed.

The job is a big one.

