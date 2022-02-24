Longreach Renal Nurses Key to Dialysis Unit Operations

With construction of Longreach Hospital’s renal dialysis unit due to commence in June 2022, local member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, MP lodged a Question on Notice in the Queensland Parliament today asking if recruitment is underway for renal nurses.

“When funding was announced in the last budget we were told that dialysis services were slated to start in the second part of 2022,” said Mr Millar.

“It is well known that we struggle to fill key positions in our health workforces in Western Queensland so I am anxious that recruitment get underway. We can’t offer dialysis if we don’t have the staff.

“It would be an abomination if we had brand new dialysis chairs locked up for a lack of nurses to staff them. The recruitment process for most Queensland Health positions is very lengthy, so we should start now,” he said.

“Patients have been forced to lock up their homes in Longreach and Blackall and Barcaldine and move to Mackay or Rockhampton to receive this life-sustaining treatment. Some have been living in “temporary” accommodation, away from their western homes, for seven and eight years.

“I want them to come home as soon as possible. They want to come home as soon as possible. I make no apology for pushing the issue.

“We should be doing everything we can to ensure a prompt and smooth start to the Longreach Renal Dialysis Unit,” he said.