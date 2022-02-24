WOW reveals program

Locals can get excited as one of the most highly anticipated events of the year has released its festival programs.

WOW (Women of the World) Australia, has revealed its plans for the WOW Longreach festival, an event they claim will “ignite the famous local community spirit, celebrate the region’s place in Australian history and its strong voice in modern Australia, and help ensure all women’s voices are heard through a series of bold, entertaining and conversation-provoking events”.

Over three days, March 4-6, the community will be able to enjoy workshops, conversations, panel discussions, interviews,

performances, comedy, fashion shows, and cabaret – all sending strong messages about diversity and positive change to break down the barriers which women continue to face; and inspire, engage and introduce new ideas.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day and Queensland Women’s Week, WOW Longreach will host a very special lunch on Sunday March 6 for all participants, addressed by a range of inspiring speakers including young women and girls on their future hopes and ambitions, with a closing address from Queensland Minister for Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Shannon Fentiman.

Held at the Longreach Civic and Cultural Centre, event-goers will hear from The Hon. Quentin Bryce, who hails from the area, and will celebrate 30 years of ABC’s Landline Women with the ABC’s Pip Courtney and guests.

The WOW movement is one of the largest across the globe, highlighting and finding solutions to gender discrimination and enabling women and girls to create tangible change in their own lives and for their communities.

The Queensland Government is the principal partner of the WOW Australia 2022 program, alongside strategic partners Griffith University, Q Super, and the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation supporting Brisbane-based non-profit organisation Of One Mind to deliver the WOW Australia program.

WOW Festivals and events have now taken place in more than 30 locations on six continents, presented in partnership with UK charity The WOW Foundation, whose director Jude Kelly CBE founded WOW in 2010.

To view the full program and purchase tickets, head to wowaustralia.com.au/wow-longreach-2022. Tickets will be fully refundable should COVID related issues affect events or attendance.