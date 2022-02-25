Merino to Meat Sheep

Bruce Honeywill; Desert Channels Queensland

The Merino sheep was the reigning monarch of Australia’s economy for a century.

The slogan that Australia ‘rides on the sheep’s back’ was more than a throwaway advertising blurb, it reflected the reality of Australia’s growing economic stability.

Merino wool was the gold sought by the textile mills of Britain.

There was no better wool, the fine crimp from Australia’s arid lands made the best tweed.

By the mid-19th century, Australia was supplying more wool to Britain than all the traditional suppliers of Europe combined.

Great wealth was brought to Longreach through wool production.

As wool prices slumped during the last quarter of the 20th century in the face of competition by synthetic textiles, many wool producers turned to alternatives.

By the 1990s, usurpers were coming to challenge the wool sheep on the golden plains of the west.

Meat sheep.

Sheep that didn’t need shearing, instead they shed their coats and the ‘hair’ contaminated the wool of the traditional Merino flocks.

It wasn’t range warfare, but there was antagonism between Merino wool producers and the ‘shedding’ meat sheep.

For a producer who had relied on wool and the Merino, it was a hard decision to move from wool production to meat sheep, but one family south of Longreach did that.

No, not an easy decision, but a move that David and Clare Paterson are glad they made.

The Paterson family, based at Kaloola, runs a four property aggregation between Longreach and Stonehenge.

Like many wool producers in the Longreach region, they struggled on with Merinos.

Bowed by the pressures of shearing, crutching, wild dogs, and all the demands the Merino has on management.

And the droughts.

Always the droughts.

The drought in the mid 20-teens was the tipping point for David and Clare Paterson.

As Clare puts it, “We had to make a decision of how to continue with frequent droughts.

Suddenly we were considering the option of running meat sheep on our property.”

As the Paterson family explored the idea, the advantages began to build in the meat sheep’s favour.

Running Merinos means an investment in genetics.

Growers like the Patersons spend decades in growing the ‘perfect’ Merino for their grass lands.

There is a reticence to reduce flock numbers in droughts.

Five years ago, the Paterson family made the revolutionary decision.

The Merino flock was moved out and meat sheep,

Dorpers crossed with Australian White rams, moved in.

With meat sheep, the Paterson’s say they can treat the sheep as commodities.

They can reduce stocking rates as soon as a season turns dry.

This approach assists with pasture management and diversity in grass species.

“We find there’s a lot more flexibility in running the stock.

We actually treat them like cattle, like a commodity.

They can be turned off at various different stages.

We’re not locked into a particular stage,” Clare Paterson says.

David Paterson says the family operation is running around 7,000 breeders and a small herd of cattle.

“Our goal is to turn off between ten and twelve thousand lambs a year,” David says.

There are differences in how the meat sheep work the country.

The Patersons say they browse young Gidyea and are not affected by protein droughts as much as the Merinos.

“They are not hammering the grass the way we thought they would, they graze evenly.

“We have witnessed them walk past beautiful green Mitchell Grass and browse new leaf on a Gidyea tree,” Clare says.

The Patersons say the meat sheep are better for the landscape because of the reduction of pressure on the grass.

“They are really well adapted to this area.”

Adaptation that supports the environment and builds a stable business enterprise.

Management practices have changed.

David says that with Merinos they would get 80 to 85 per cent lambing while with the Dorpers they are regularly getting lambing exceeding 100 per cent.

And this brings its own challenges.

“We still get caught out.

Suddenly you’ve doubled your sheep numbers.

In general, we have to run less ewes per acre so as not to degenerate country,” David says.

The Patersons have organic status on their properties.

While it took some time to find markets that attracted a premium for organic status, agents and buyers are now taking the quality purpose-bred, organic lambs seriously.

David Paterson says the annual labour in managing the flock has changed with no shearing, crunching, and mulesing.

But help is still required at lamb marking time and special cradles are used because of the size, weight and strength of the breed.

Both David and Clare agree that they have no regrets in changing their operation to meat sheep.

As David says, “We have cash flow coming in three and four times a year instead of one wool clip per year, that’s a bonus.

“We can budget better to see where we are headed. Yes, we have no regrets at all.”