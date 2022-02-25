Worker Shortages felt across the west

Michael R Williams

As, what is looking to be, one of the busiest tourist seasons in the west approaches, tourism vendors and local stores are struggling to fill positions.

This has meant many business owners have been forced to commit to egregious amounts of overtime, and it looks as if they may need to commit to even more going forward.

To attract high-quality workers, business owners have taken to raising wages, making work hours more flexible, and in the case of Alan “Smithy” Smith from Outback Aussie Tours, and other tourist vendors, purchasing housing for would-be workers.

While these actions have helped somewhat with alleviating the pressing issue, many operators believe more should be done at a Governmental level to combat the shortage – the potential for economic growth a strong western workforce would bring matched with the oncoming tourist seasons would be immeasurable.

Satisfaction Bakery Owner Aaron Skinn said his business is currently struggling to stay open throughout the week.

“We have to close early in the afternoons and we’ve had to remain close for the Sunday because we didn’t have anyone to work,” he said.

“It isn’t great because we’re not maximising our revenue potential.

“At the cost of a little bit of wages, we’re losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Mr Skinn has had to have put in up to 50 hours a week into his work which has kept him from being able to achieve other personal goals.

“I don’t have any me time, or time to get away from the business,” he said.

“We pay above award rate, each staff member is getting an extra $50-70 a week.

“We’re just trying to make it as good as possible for the staff – it’s an employee’s market right now.”

Meanwhile, Outback Aussie Tours Operator Alan “Smithy” Smith has bought housing to lure workers to join his team.

“The complexity is in finding the right person with the right skill level in people that apply,” he said.

“It can be common not to get an applicant.

“We might get 40 applicants for a bus driver’s role, but there might only be four of them that are worthy of the application due to the necessary licensing.”

Mr Smith said one of the biggest problems is the image of living in the outback.

“I don’t think the profile people have of Longreach is accurate in the other regions and cities in Australia,” he said.

“I think they still think we’re all tin sheds and sticks.

“Yet, we’ve had people that have come here for one season then stay for nine – they fall in love.”

Mr Smith commended recent efforts to promote the area by the Remote Area Planning and Development Board, but he believed we [the central west tourism industry] requires a bigger hand.

He said it was an issue that was bigger than what local government can handle – it was a State or Federal issue.

“This is an Outback Australia issue, this is a regional Australia issue,” Mr Smith said.

“This is potentially a Federal election issue.

“We get a $3 a year tax break to live out her – ‘you beauty’.

“I don’t need any incentive, but we’re trying to shift people’s mentality.”

Mr Smith said a financial incentive along with further promotion may be the key.

“It may even be an upfront thing – if you come and work here you get a bonus of x,y,z,” he said.

“An active campaign for people international and domestic looking for work and a change of life that was incentivised through visa or some kind of tax break to get people to come here, but that has to be backed up with answers to questions and the dispelling of myths about the outback.

“They have to sell the sizzle.

Mr Smith said they would be looking for between 40 and 60 people this year.

“If we’re looking at that many people, what about your Qantas Founders Museum, Stockman’s Hall of Fame, your shops downtown, and motels,” he said.

“I’ve heard of horrendous stories where people have had to shut down certain parts of their motel because they didn’t have the staff to keep all the rooms clean.”

The Central West may not see such a strong tourist season again like this year.

“We have this chance, and when Covid slows down and people look to go overseas again, we will not be in such a spot,” Mr Smith.

“We need to use this as a chance to raise the profile of our tourism experience, but also as somewhere that is a great place to work and play.”