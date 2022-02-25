Community Events Billboard

When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
If you have an event you’d like to see on the Community Event Billboard, please email michael.williams@leadertoday.com.au
Friday, 25 February
Isisford Dental Clinic
Healthy Smiles for Isisford State School
Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre
Time: 9am – 5pm
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 10am
Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw
Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 6.30pm
Saturday, 26 February
QCTA Central Zone Trap Carnival
The 2022 QCTA Central Zone DTL Carnival is fast approaching! Make sure you roll up your swag (or air conditioned Caravan) and head for the Wild West, this will be one event not to be missed!
Location: Ilfracombe Clay Target Club
Time: 8.30am – Sunday Afternoon
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1pm
Sunday, 27 February
Community Garden
Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 6.30am
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1pm
Monday, 28 February
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
By joining the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) Volunteers you will make a life changing commitment through actively contributing during disasters and emergencies locally, state-wide and nationally.
Location: 14 Miner Road, Longreach
Time: 7pm
Tuesday, 1 March
Pancake Day (Shrove Tuesday)
Uniting Church hosting – all you can eat plus bottomless cup tea/coffee for $10
Proceeds to Uniting Care in Longreach
Location: Edgely Hall Longreach
Time: 10am
Longreach Playgroup
Playgroup Longreach, every Tuesday
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9am
Social Tennis
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6pm
Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach
$10 per session, first session free
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 5.30pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30pm
Wednesday, 2 March
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7pm
Thursday, 4 March
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30pm