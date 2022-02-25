Community Events Billboard

When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Friday, 25 February

Isisford Dental Clinic

Healthy Smiles for Isisford State School

Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre

Time: 9am – 5pm

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 10am

Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw

Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 6.30pm

Saturday, 26 February

QCTA Central Zone Trap Carnival

The 2022 QCTA Central Zone DTL Carnival is fast approaching! Make sure you roll up your swag (or air conditioned Caravan) and head for the Wild West, this will be one event not to be missed!

Location: Ilfracombe Clay Target Club

Time: 8.30am – Sunday Afternoon

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1pm

Sunday, 27 February

Community Garden

Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.

Location: Longreach Youth Centre

Time: 6.30am

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1pm

Monday, 28 February

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

By joining the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) Volunteers you will make a life changing commitment through actively contributing during disasters and emergencies locally, state-wide and nationally.

Location: 14 Miner Road, Longreach

Time: 7pm

Tuesday, 1 March

Pancake Day (Shrove Tuesday)

Uniting Church hosting – all you can eat plus bottomless cup tea/coffee for $10

Proceeds to Uniting Care in Longreach

Location: Edgely Hall Longreach

Time: 10am

Longreach Playgroup

Playgroup Longreach, every Tuesday

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9am

Social Tennis

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6pm

Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach

$10 per session, first session free

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 5.30pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30pm

Wednesday, 2 March

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7pm

Thursday, 4 March

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30pm