Former Student returns as Principal

Michael R Williams

Born and raised in Longreach, Peter Thurecht once spent 20 years of his youth in Longreach, now he returns to his former school to fulfil the role of Principal.

Upon taking the role, Mr Thurecht said he wishes to instil four conceptual pillars to strive towards, community, excellence, opportunity, and faith life.

He has over 13 years of experience in the catholic education system, including four as Assistant Principal of Curriculum at St Paul’s Gracemere.

“I decided to come back to Longreach halfway through last year,” he said.

“I saw the job advertised, and I thought it’d be great to go back home.

“My wife and I have always talked about going back home so, it came up at a good time.”

Mr Thurecht came from a large family and attended Our Lady’s Catholic school from year one to seven, he said returning has filled him with a deep sense of nostalgia.

“There’s not a lot of old buildings left – I think the Library is one of the remaining buildings from when I was here,” he said.

Oddly enough, when Mr Thurecht attended Our Lady’s when he was in year seven, he wanted to become an accountant – a very different field.

“After exploring that option in high school, I very quickly decided no that was not the path,” he said.

“I got in to teach because, through high school, I thought teaching would be a great way to give back to community.

“It’s great – there’s something different every day as a teacher.”

Mr Thurecht said teaching makes every day great for him.

You can see him around town playing lawn bowls, watching footy, and maybe even cricket.

For those who are considering enrolling their kids at Our Lady’s, Mr Thurecht said he is willing to provide guided tours.

“We’re very welcoming,” he said.

“Even when I got here, that sense of community is just amazing.

“To the point when our lawnmower blew up in our first couple of weeks – I rang the bowls club, and they said, ‘yeah mate, take ours’, and they drove it up Emu Street.”