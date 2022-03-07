Boulia Mayor welcomes Outback Way funding

Michael R Williams

Boulia Shire Mayor Rick Britton has welcomed the funding required to finish the ambitious Outback Way.

“What it does and gives the council employees, a job for the future,” he said.

“There’s five to six years work in there – there’s 74 kilometres we’ll have to seal out to the Territory border – that’s secure work.

“Also, if you’re looking at somewhere to invest, the CSIRO are saying, there will be a 225 per cent increase in traffic.”

Cr Britton said the Boulia Shire Council will be looking for someone to invest in building a roadhouse along the road and motels.

“Adding to that we’ll need more service providers such as tyre fitters and mechanics,” he said.

“Boulia is in a position where we need to people to come in and invest.

“They will see a period of sharp growth in that.”

Cr Britton said recent rain events have shown the importance of having another option of travel between the east and west of Australia.

“With these rain events across Australia, at one time or another the southern connection across the Nullarbor has been closed, and up north, the Savanah Way has been closed too,” he said.

“It’s a lot more dry in the centre, and while we do get big rain events – this does give a third corridor through the centre of Australia.”

Cr Britton hit back against this round of funding was an election ploy from the Coalition.

“This has been in the works for decades, we’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes,” he said.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of the hard yards over the past three to four years.

“With Covid, we’ve had a lot of difficult times, and the Government’s job is to build infrastructure for private enterprise to drive the economy, and I think, the sealing of this road will be invaluable.”

Cr Britton said he believed a lot of entrepreneurs will be looking at the Central West as a viable place to invest.

“I think a lot people will be looking at this road and think, “if this road is sealed across here, it’s going to help build my business, and if I invest I can capture that market that’s coming through”.”