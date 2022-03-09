Central West travellers guide released

Michael R Williams

In an effort to hype up the new tourist season, the Outback Queensland Tourism Association has released a traveller’s guide and officially launched the 2022 tourist season.

And while recent flooding south has caused great tragedy, and is likely to slow the season ahead, Outback Queensland Tourism Association Denise Brown is optimistic about tourism in 2021.

“It’s 117 pages, and it is bigger than it’s ever been before, it’s the biggest events calendar, and more products to sell such as glamping,” she said.

“It was a bumper season in 2021 – we kept giving consumers reasons to keep coming back.”

Ms Brown said the new cafes and food experiences on offer in the Central West had done well to cater for the market of the modern tourist.

“We are shaping up for an awesome season, but we need to make sure that tourists don’t leave with money in their wallet,” she said.

“Gifts shops, the local trucking companies, the chemists, and the bakery and butcher will do really well.”

While the association has officially launched the season, Ms Brown said she won’t anticipate the larger wave of tourists until Easter.

“Had the floods not happened, I believe we would see tourists move on 1 March,” she said.

“However, with Northern New South Wales and the South East corner – our largest market being affect – we may see a slower start.

“There is still plenty for locals to get excited for in the tourism market.”

Ms Brown said her team’s Muster had been an outstanding success with wonderful media and tourist attention.

She also specifically pointed out the Lake Dunn Sculpture Trail as an “amazing attraction”.

“It has really extended visitor-night-stay significantly, and is a real boon to the local economy,” she said.

“It will be something we will totally be supporting this year.”