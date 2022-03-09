Mothers have your say

Longreach mothers will once again be given an opportunity to have their say, as the Longreach Hospital is undertaking a survey on the quality of its maternity and birthing services.

Longreach Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Kirsty Symmons said the results of the survey would be used to help plan future service delivery.

“This is the second maternity services survey we have undertaken of women who have given birth at Longreach, following the first one that was conducted in early 2019,’’ Dr Symmons said.

“In the 2019 survey, we received 112 responses and between 80–90 per cent of the responses indicated high satisfaction levels with most aspects of our maternity service.

“More than 90 per cent of respondents said they would deliver in Longreach again and recommend it to others.

“These survey results are a testament to the quality of the birthing service we deliver here at Longreach.”

Dr Symmons said it was important for the maternity team not to rest on their laurels.

“We are continually looking at ways we can improve our maternity and birthing services and what we can do better,” she said.

“Continuing feedback from our clients is a vital element in helping maintain high standards of service so we are keen to survey our mums and their families again to ensure we are still delivering the best service possible.’’

Dr Symmons said mothers who had given birth at Longreach from 2019 to 2021 were being invited to participate in the survey.

The survey will be available online and in paper form and will be active from 7 March to 6 May.

Dr Symmons said around 60 babies a year, on average, were born at Longreach Hospital.

She said the Longreach Hospital unit operated as a Midwifery Group Practice, where each woman was assigned a known midwife who would provide most of her care pre, during, and post-birth.

“For a woman who lives out of Longreach, her midwife will liaise with the outreach midwifery staff in her community,” she said.

“Women also have the options of shared care with their regular GP, public care with a GP obstetrician at Longreach hospital or private care with a chosen GP obstetrician in Longreach.’’

Dr Symmons said the Longreach Hospital maternity unit offered three single ensuite rooms, a birth suite, a maternity assessment room, a nursery, and an equipment room.

“The three single rooms on the maternity ward are big rooms with an ensuite but also an area with a sink where mums can give their babies baths,’’ she said.

“The birthing suite importantly also allows space for family to be with a woman and the birthing team during the birth of a baby if they choose.

“We also have on-site accommodation at no cost at Longreach Hospital for women in the lead up to giving birth from 36 weeks onwards – this is particularly convenient for women who live away from Longreach.’’

Dr Symmons said the maternity unit had a midwifery staff of seven that was supported by allied health professionals and General Practitioners with advanced training in obstetrics.

“In addition to our Longreach Midwifery Group Practice midwives at the birthing unit, our Central West Health midwives also provide outreach ante and postnatal services throughout the region, as does our partner the Royal Flying Doctor Service,’’ she said.

“Our Child Health team also plays a big part in our comprehensive service.

“For women who have complications in their pregnancy, the Longreach maternity team has close contact with maternal foetal medicine, obstetric medicine, and perinatal mental health teams at several tertiary hospitals.”

Dr Symmons said the team at Longreach Hospital also help coordinate reviews with these teams, often by telehealth.

“Many of these women go on to deliver in Longreach,” she said.

“All in all, we have an excellent maternity service for the Central West here at Longreach.

“But we are keen to get as much feedback as possible from women about what they like about our services and what we could do better in the future.”

Dr Symmons said she and her team with to hear from women who have received pregnancy care and birthed here in Longreach, and we also want to hear from women who have travelled elsewhere for care or to give birth.

“Not all women may be aware of the range of birthing and antenatal care options available through the Longreach Hospital maternity service,” she said.

“As a result, some women from the Central West who could birth here at Longreach may be choosing to give birth elsewhere despite the excellent facilities available right here, closer to home.

“We’d like to know about this so we can consider how we can raise greater awareness in the region about the range of maternity services we offer.

“We encourage as many women as possible to take this opportunity to have their say before our second survey closes on 6 May.’’