Health in the spotlight

An inquiry was held in Longreach into the provision of primary, allied and private health care, aged care and NDIS care services and its impact on the Queensland public health system.

There were many notable speakers who spoke on issues including doctor shortages, distance travelled by patients and the quality and availability of mental health care.

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar, who was a part of the inquiry for the Rockhampton and Longreach hearings, said this was a timely inquiry, specifically regarding how patients are treated after they leave the hospital.

“We do have difficulties out here in getting people the care they need when they leave here and go to Rockhampton,“ he said.

“I think the health and hospital service here does an excellent job, but when they fly them out, we need a discharge plan.

“Patients may go to Rockhampton for essential care, but not have a way back, they may not have family there or money for the train.“

Minister Millar said rural health works differently to inner city health and should be treated differently.

“If someone has an accident in Jundah, and then is driven here, and then is transported out – they need a discharge plan,“ he said.

“Or if they come to Longreach, we’ve got to understand we’ve got to get them home.“

Minister Millar said the retaining of staff in the west was also an issue.

“Especially in those outlying areas, I think that’s important,“ he said.

“I think there has to be an emphasis not only in keeping doctors here, but nurses and allied health pracitioners here when it comes to providing health care plans to people.“

Mr Millar said with an aging population in the west, looking into health care is vital to saving lives.

“More and more people are getting to the stage where they need health plans or advice,“ he said.

“We’ve got to make sure the people who live out here are able to get the same quality services out here.

“Sure if they need surgeries and high end surgeries, they will still need to go to Brisbane and Rockhampton, but we’ve got to make sure people out here, the services are continued.“

Mr Millar commended the Central West Hospital and Health Service stating “they punch well above their weight“.