From Birdsville with beauty

By Michael R Williams

Now internationally recognised fashion designers, both sisters Jean-Barr Aulpunda Crombie and Joyce Anpanuwa Crombie started their lives in the desert channels before moving to Birdsville when they reached school age.

They are at the heart of the success of Red Ridge the Label.

Jean Barr still lives in Birdsville and Joyce now lives in Longreach.

Joyce said she took to art growing up in Birdsville as a youngster but didn’t begin making her own fashion until 2000.

“We didn’t start working with Red Ridge, either, until 2012,” she said.

“We did sculpture up around the Diamantina, and our artworks are hanging up around Birdsville.”.

Jean-Barr started getting involved shortly after Joyce, we’ve been working together ever since.

“This is when we started our project, “Two sisters talking” and working with Red Ridge,” she said.

“We’ve been working together for quite a while now, we’re still going strong.”

The pair are not only known for their art and fashion work, but they have also authored children’s books, and are working on an indigenous language dictionary.

Their children’s books feature the language of their ancestors.

“It will have the meanings behind our language; they’re just enjoyable bedtime stories with pictures and happy families,” she said.

“We just want to share what knowledge with have with people.

“The younger generation, it’s important for us to keep pushing it to them so they can learn.”

Jean-Barr said she had always wanted to paint, and it wasn’t until Joyce and a friend got her started that she mustered up the courage to do so.

“I’ve always wanted to put my designs on material – it was a dream for me to do so,” she said.

“Doing it now, there’s no looking back for us.

“We’re just going to keep on doing what we’re doing.”

Jean-Barr said she loved the arts when she was in school.

“I didn’t have the time to carry on with it, and I just left it when I got married and had kids,” she said.

“Then Joyce started doing her stuff.”

Joyce said art was inherent in her, but it wouldn’t be until later in life that she realised it.

“It was more or less our mother, actually, that got in and pushed us to learn language as well as teaching us – so when my sister and I started this, we decided to take what she taught us and put it to art,” she said.

“When it’s just us out there doing all this, I find we need to get it out.

“For not only our kids, everyone.”

Both Joyce and Jean-Barr said no one could guess how proud they are of their work.

“Even our family, even the kids having our paintings and keeping them at home – it makes us proud,” Joyce said.

“Being with Red Ridge – Louise has pushed us to our limits.

“Helping us establish our, Canvas to Catwalk – and now its gone international, I’m really really pleased about this.

“It’s something we were never taught we could achieve.”

Red Ridge have been behind a number of project that help empower women, including the Women Walking in Harmony project.

Joyce is now out teaching other women how to paint and encouraging young women to chase their goals.