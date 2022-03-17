Austin and McMahon blitz at Barccy

Racing returned to the grass track in the Outback on Saturday, for Barcaldine’s first meeting of the 2022 season which saw a wonderful day’s racing on the track/ fashion and glamour off the track as part of the meet and mingle race day.

Racing honours stayed in Barcaldine, with champion trainer, Todd Austin and stable jockey, Rick McMahon combining for four of the five winners on the day, stamping their authority as the stable to beat in the upcoming 2022 Central West Racing season.

Race one was the first of four winners for Austin and McMahon, when they combined with Keddlestone, who is part owned by Gary Peoples, and produced a well timed run along the rails, coming from last to arrive in the nick of time to beat stable mate, London Ruler, ridden by Brooke Richardson – and Vinaigrette who just peaked on its run late to run third for Raymond Fraser and John Rudd.

The second race on the card was won by Matilda, trained by Gary Bignell of Cunnamulla and ridden by Stevie Galvin.

It was a mixing and muddling affair, the Maiden with Another Tosser and Country Roads racing hard together early, when the pair shifted off the track, turning for home, Matilda went back to the fence and came away to score an impressive victory by a length over Another Tosser for Mark Oates and Ben Moffat and Goody Goody, who came from last for Brendan Richardson and Robbie Farr, finished in third.

Race three, was taken out by the impressive Blademan, the second of Austin and McMahon’s winners for the day.

This one owned by Liam Balderson, produced a well-timed run to defeat Strawberry Blonde and Oliphants.

This was Blademan’s second career win in five starts, and when this galloper puts it all together, he is destined for open company.

Race four on the cards was won by one of the benchmarks for racing in the Central West, Star of O’Reily, which was the third win for Austin and McMahon.

Coming off a second, in the Magic Million’s Country Cup on the Gold Coast, he made light work of his opposition, carrying a massive impost of 65kgs, to win by two lengths over The Old Stage of Heroism for Boyd Foster and Tim Brumble, and Zillator, the early pace setter for Daved Rewald and Stevie Galvin finished in third.

Racing wrapped up in race five, which was another very impressive winner for Austin and Ric McMahon, this one in the shape of Past Tense.

Another horse which settled at the rear of the field, Past Tense took a checkered passage up the home straight to come away and win over No Innuendo and Get In The Grove.

Past Tense, owned by the Daniel’s family of Cloncurry, looks to have a very very fruitful 2022 in front of him.

Racing returns to Longreach this weekend, for their XXXX Gold Publican’s Cup Race Day, followed by Alpha on 26 March, then Blackall 2 April, then all roads lead to Birdsville for their first meeting of 2022, 10 and 11 April.