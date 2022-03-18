Bouncing Forward with Dennis Hoiberg

Renowned wellbeing expert, Dennis Hoiberg, will headline a full day of forum and dinner sessions for the Leading Sheep MeatUp Forum in Longreach on Friday 25th March 2022.

Having toured the Central West at various stages throughout the ongoing drought, Dennis has entertained crowds with his vibrant and energetic outlook on helping people deal with change and challenges.

As a published author, a regular blogger, and a sought-after public speaker, Dennis has been working across regional and rural Australia and throughout the world since 1995.

He has assisted individuals, families, organisations, and communities to work through change and ensure that we learn the lessons to bounce forward.

Open to anyone in the community, Dennis will share his life experiences over the dinner session of the Leading Sheep MeatUp Forum and he will provide guests with the tools to thrive and achieve their objectives through passion, focus, productivity, and energy.

His presentation style is highly interactive and enjoyable, and people are guaranteed to leave his presentations feeling motivated, and more critically, with many techniques that they can immediately apply to their own world.

The Leading Sheep MeatUp Forum Dinner is jointly funded through the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund and Leading Sheep.

This is an opportunity not to miss with dinners tickets priced at $50.00 per person including a two-course meal and drinks.

Forum tickets start at $25.00 and entry includes a full day of practical beef, goat, sheepmeat, and wool presentations. Visit www.mla.com.au/extension-training-and-tools/meatup/ to secure your place.