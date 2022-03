Winton Shire Council

Well done Winton, “clean Up Australia Day 2022” is done and dusted (pardon the pun!).

Today was well attended, thank you to those who turned up.

The morning was finished with a well-earned breakfast.

Thank you to mother nature as she turned down temp for a little while, which was nice but obviously we had to fight off the flies.

There would have been a couple of cars of rubbish picked up from around town, well done.